Engineer Mumba Mumba returns! Boosts northern region basketball

Renowned entrepreneur and politician, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, on Friday made a remarkable commitment in sponsoring basketball when he signed a whooping K45 million sponsorship for the Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL) at Grand Palace Hotel in the city of Mzuzu.



The sponsorship which is for the next three seasons with K15 million allocated for each season, represents quite a substantial increase from previous years and the increase itself symbolises Mumba’s dedication to elevating the league’s standards and long term growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mumba said basketball was one way of keeping the youth engaged in positive activities, helping them avoid destructive behaviours while making a positive impact in their communities.

“I have played basketball myself apart from chess. When NOZOBAL leadership approached me for sponsorship, we thought of having a long term sponsorship so that they can plan their things properly,” he said.

Mumba also committed to pay for a land that NOZOBAL can identify so that a modern basketball court can be constructed for northern region basketball players.

“I will pay for the land. There has been congestion at Katoto Sports Complex because many sporting disciplines make use of the same. There is need for a basketball court to reduce that congestion,” he explained.

NOZOBAL General Secretary, Isaac Ndemera, expressed gratitude for the sponsorship noting that securing sponsorship has been a big challenge in recent years.

“Accountability will be key. We will be very accountable with the funds and make sure that we don’t misuse them so that we don’t lose such opportunities. We would like to attract more of such,” remarked Ndemera.

General Secretary for Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL), Peter Gomani, expressed appreciation for Mumba’s support to NOZOBAL.

“The signing of the sponsorship was big news already and to receive another big news about the court, we are so excited. Our players will have easy access to a basketball court and this will enable development of the sport from grassroots,” said Gmani.

The official launch of the new season for the league is set for Sunday, November 10.

