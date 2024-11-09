Govt, partners launches Data Power Initiative to accelerate achievements for national and international aspirations

Government has stressed the importance for the country to have Power of Data High Impact Initiative to accelerate achievements towards the Malawi 2063 vision and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola Banda made the remarks on Friday in Lilongwe during the launch of Power of Data an Initiative that seeks to advocate for greater action and investment in the data ecosystem.

“This initiative will revolutionize how we approach decision-making, resource allocation and service delivery across all sectors,” he said.

Chithyola Banda emphasized the crucial importance of data in helping to make well-informed decisions in countries like Malawi where resources are scarce and faces development challenges.

He said: “This effort reflects our dedication to a future in which actual evidence that can direct us toward resilience and sustainable growth will replace estimates and conjecture.

The Minister highlighted three core pillars that align with the national goals and address pressing needs like strengthening data infrastructure, building data literacy and capacity as well as promoting data accessibility and transparency.

Chithyola Banda therefore emphasized the need for collaboration across ministries, ministries, departments and agencies, UN family, partners in the corporate sector and the community to build a data ecosystem that benefits everyone.

In her remarks, Secretary to the President and Cabinet- (SPC) Colleen ZAMBA said responsive and relevant data is the backbone for creating effective policies to achieve sustainable development, required for making informed decisions in serving communities and to accelerate critical areas of the human development index.

“The initiative is a great investment to the data ecosystem which is required for accelerated development as it increases data coordination and credibility,” she said.

UNDP Country Representative, Rabecca Adah Donto said through the initiative,Malawi will strengthen it’s data systems to produce inclusive data.

“This ensures that voices of marginalized groups are heard and informs evidence-based policies that drive equitable development,” she said.

She adds: “Without inclusive data, we risk wasted resources and lost opportunities saying by focusing on inclusivity we can advance healthcare, education, economic growth, environmental sustainability and innovation.

Donto said Inclusive data is essential for dismantling silos, reducing biases and fostering collaboration.

She said by harnessing the power of data, Malawi can be transformed into a more equitable society.

Donto however commended Malawi for joining other African countries to launch the transformative initiative.

