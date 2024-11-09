NRB announces their presence at MEC centres to register eligible citizens

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has disclosed that it is complying with court orders to register citizens who do not have national Identity Cards (ID) during voter registration at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) centres.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security responsible for National Registration Bureau (NRB) Mphatso Sambo told the media in Lilongwe on Friday that everything needed has been set to register eligible citizens during MEC Phase 2 Voter registration exercise and beyond.

Sambo said the bureau will be present at time the MEC will be implementing the Phase 11 of the Voter registration exercise.

“We will be present at all MEC Voter Centres and will assist eligible persons who do not have proof of eligibility issued to them by NRB so that they can register with MEC for voting,” he said.

He added that at each and every MEC centre there is NRB desk where people can be assisted in ID registration process and verification.

Sambo highlighted the bureau’s strategies put in place to register new registrants into the National Registration and Identification System (NRIS) including the eligibility to register with the bureau, proof of citizenship, civil registration centres, data processing and biometric registration centres, registration officers, civil registration equipment, digital verification equipment and duplicate registration among others.

Sambo said apart from being present at the MEC Voter registration centres, the bureau will continue registering citizens at all its offices at district, towns and municipal councils including some post offices across the country plus in some selected centres.

He however warned that it is against the law to register foreigners , provide false information and register more than once.

On 25th October 2924, the High Court before Justice Mandala Mambulasa ordered NRB to immediately take steps and put in place adequate mechanisms that would ensure that persons who meet the eligibility criteria to vote but do not have proof of eligibility from NRB are assisted.

