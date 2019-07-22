DPP washes away ‘APM must fall’ graffiti

July 22, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets are swiftly washing away a graffiti on Providence Secondary School fence wall which says ‘APM must fall’.

DPP cadets wash away the graffiti

The graffiti was put just last night on the fence wall in Mulanje central, the constituency of hitherto president Peter Mutharika’s blue eyed boy, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mulanje is regarded as the stronghold of the ruling party which is now facing accusations that it colluded with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to manipulate presidential poll results in favour of Mutharika.

On Monday morning, the DPP cadets were seen washing away the graffiti on the fence wall at Chisitu along the Limbe-Mulanje road.

Billboards bearing the face of Mutharika have suffered vandalism across the country as anti-Mutharika and anti-DPP sentiments grow following the highly disputed results.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule in August on whether there should be a presidential poll rerun or not following an application by the opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM.

1
MALISECHE A KWA GOLIAT
Guest
MALISECHE A KWA GOLIAT

dzitsiru dzawanthu

2 hours ago
2 hours ago