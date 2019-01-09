DPP yet to resolve Nkhotakota North East primaries standoff  

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP is yet to resolve the standoff that has marred the primary elections from Nkhotakota North East Constituency where the incumbent member of parliament Martha Lunji is battling it out with Evance Bwanaope.

The primary elections in the constituency have been a thorn in the fresh of the party due to several irregularities amongst them selective inclusion of the aspiring candidates in consultative meetings and failure to identify the delegates.

The contestants have been accusing DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey of favoring the incumbent MP by using some tactics to fight of the rest.

Since the disputed elections which were held on December 19, the party is yet to announce the results or the verdict whether there should be a re-run.

When Nyasa Times contacted Jeffrey, she refused to comment on the issue saying the Director of Elections Ben Phiri is in a better position to comment.

Jeffrey was the one who oversaw the primary elections.

In an interview, Phiri said he was not aware of any dispute in the ongoing primary elections in the party.

“I am not aware of any dispute related to the primary elections and I don’t have any report indicating that some results were withheld,” he said.

Phiri said as it stands the party will announce all the results once the elections committee meet and all the complaints are brought forward and dealt with.

He said as a party they don’t work on “speculations” and that they have their own procedure on how they will announce the results.

However, some of the aspirants who have spoken with Nyasa Times in confidentiality said that there are a lot of silly tactics the party is using to make sure that the incumbent members of parliament are successful in the primaries.

One of the aspirants complained of being left out of all preparatory meetings and processes only to be informed of the day of the elections.

A direct example is a letter which Bwanaope wrote the party leadership complaining on how the Jeffrey handled the primary elections in the constituency.

