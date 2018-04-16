DPP youth leader fired for backing Chilima-for-President crusade

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said its national youth director Louis Ngalande has been fired for his cautioning President Peter Mutharika to tread carefully and “seriously rethink” his position to represent the party in next year’s elections.

Ngalande also said former first lady Callista Mutharika is not alone when she openly spoke about leadership change last week in favour of Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

But addressing a news conference which was attended by all the four Youth Regional Directors at the party headquarters in Lilongwe, the Youth Directors observed that Ngalande has contravened pillars of the party.

The youths led by their National Deputy Youth Director, Dyton Mussa, said Ngalande has given false information to the public.

“The Director has violated the party protocol and from now he is removed we are calling him to apologize to the President or else just resign.” said the Directors.

Some directors also said Ngalande cannot apologize but is fired automatically.

Mussa said all youths will support Mutharika as 2019 candidate.

He said there is cordial relationship between Chilima and Mutharika.

Presudential advisor Symon Vuwa Kaunda said Mutharika remained DPP’s presidential candidate and that he was in sound health.

Kaunda denied that he is one of the senior members misleading the President.

But Ngalande accused DPP of declaring Mutharika presidential candidate before proper elective process.

”You don’t declare a presidential candidate before the convention, and the President must not have accepted this. The party is sitting on a ticking time bomb if these issues are not thoroughly discussed and resolved.

“Where did the party make a resolution about the presidential candidate? The party has not met for the past five years, where can people express their views about the leadership? Is that democracy?”

He said as a youth director, he will stand for the truth and is ready to face the consequences. But he warned that the party is headed for disaster if the party’s leadership ignores advice from the former first lady and some members.

The Constitution prescribes 35 as the minimum age for a presidential candidate, but is silent on the maximum age for Presidents

