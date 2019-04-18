DPP’s Ben  Phiri apologises for  slurs against Shanil: Withdraws bedroom comments for Malawi ex-first lady

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections, Ben Phiri, has frantically made an apology to former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri over bed room remarks he made at a political rally in Balaka over the weekend.
Phiri said former president Bakili Muluzi divorced her because she is not good in bed.
“I have never seen a yao who can fail in bed but this one completely failed this is why her marriage ended,” said Phiri to the hand-clapping of women in the rural Balaka.
Phiri’s remarks in a video which went viral, were deemed as inappropriate.
I
But in a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Thursday, Phiri says: “As most of you are aware, there is a video [clip] in circulation in which I was captured at one of the campaign rallies in Balaka district with sentiments directed at the Hon. Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri which have been interpreted as attacking the modesty of a woman.
“I would like to sincerely and unconditionally apologise to Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri, her family members, women of Malawi and all Malawians offended by the remarks.”
He further apologized to the DPP for what he says the damage the sentiments gave caused to the party, saying the sentiments do not represent the position of the party or its leader.
There was no immediate comment from Dzimbiri or the UTM Party where she holds the position of director of women.
Dzimbiri is a humble down to earth woman who never insults anyone during her political rallies but practices issue based campaign.
The former First Lady comes from the same area as the sitting First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.
Electioneering by political parties to ensure Malawians lend them their votes come the next month’s general elections is still under way.
Many parties including the DPP have expressed confidence of winning the country’s upcoming Tripartite elections scheduled for May 21.
Phiri has been crisscrossing the county drumming up support for President Peter Mutharika and DPP candidates and has been pulling huge crowds in most areas he has visited.
Ben Phiri is a liability to dpp. He is known for such a language. Why can’t he just concentrate on issues that will help Malawi. Go Kamuzu Central Hospital where Bingu died and see how congested the wards are. I wish Bingu’s statue was there as a place where he died to attract the attention of Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba. Please opposition go and see for yourselves the plight of patients not ndowe za Ben. Iyeyo amatha ndi pensulo kakeko? Pitala amatha. Gertrude amatha? Private life should not be made public. Did Bakili complain about this? Stupid Ben.
Zina kambu zina leku – ndaseka koopysa when I listened to clip.
Wamathanyula uyu!
Good that you have apologized young man but its time you checked your mouth diarrhoea sir! Last time was the “maliseche ” jibe and fortunately you were just gjven a slap on the wrist but now you have stepped on the feet of the Queen…..only time will tell young man but stepping on the foot of the all powerful Queen may mean political suicide for you!!
ben philiis a shitson of a bastard. amatitenga a malawi mmanja mwake mwana ameneyu. so the platter yomwe umati muntharika atulutsa mu kichini,now 5 yrs anatulutsa zosapsa people like you. malisece umakamba zija ukuwapuhuzitsa cani ma youth takaonani kuuma mutu ngati mateme-maye.
kacitsilu kuuma mutu ngati mapwala ake omwe
Kodi kamenekanso kati ciani? Wakuba iwe uonanso. Ndale zomwezi mpaka kumanyoza mzimai! Ikoko ndiye kamatha?mxxx