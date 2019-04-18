DPP’s Ben  Phiri apologises for  slurs against Shanil: Withdraws bedroom comments for Malawi ex-first lady

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections, Ben Phiri, has frantically made an apology to former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri over bed room remarks he made at a political rally in Balaka over the weekend.

Phiri said former president Bakili Muluzi divorced her because she is not good in bed.

“I have never seen a yao who can fail in bed but this one completely failed this is why her marriage ended,” said Phiri to the hand-clapping of women in the rural Balaka.

Phiri’s remarks in a video which went viral, were deemed as inappropriate.

But in a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Thursday, Phiri says: “As most of you are aware, there is a video [clip] in circulation in which I was captured at one of the campaign rallies in Balaka district with sentiments directed at the Hon. Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri which have been interpreted as attacking the modesty of a woman.

“I would like to sincerely and unconditionally apologise to Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri, her family members, women of Malawi and all Malawians offended by the remarks.”

He further apologized to the DPP for what he says the damage the sentiments gave caused to the party, saying the sentiments do not represent the position of the party or its leader.

There was no immediate comment from Dzimbiri or the UTM Party where she holds the position of director of women.

Dzimbiri is a humble down to earth woman who never insults anyone during her political rallies but practices issue based campaign.

The former First Lady comes from the same area as the sitting First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Electioneering by political parties to ensure Malawians lend them their votes come the next month’s general elections is still under way.

Many parties including the DPP have expressed confidence of winning the country’s upcoming Tripartite elections scheduled for May 21.

Phiri has been crisscrossing the county drumming up support for President Peter Mutharika and DPP candidates and has been pulling huge crowds in most areas he has visited.

