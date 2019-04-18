Ex-minister Chupa laid to rest: Nankhumwa, Joyce Banda attend funeral

The body of former Cabinet minister Peter Adrick Chupa was laid to rest with full military honours at HHI cemetery in Blantyre on Thursday, April 18 2019 a funeral ceremony which brought together politicians from both government and opposition.

The late Chupa died on Monday, April 15 2019 at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in Blantyre after a long illness. He is survived by a wife, Linda, four children and seven grandchildren. He was 64.

A cross-section of people attended a moving funeral service at the late Chupa’s residence in Sunnyside, Blantyre. They included Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa, who represented President Peter Mutharika, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa, former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda and her husband, Chief Justice Richard Banda, SC, RTD.

Others were Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani of the Maseko Ngonis, other traditional leaders, politicians, civil servants, business executives and the clergy, among others.

In his eulogy, Nankhumwa informed mourners that the Head of State had assigned him to attend the ceremony on his behalf and extend his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

“The President had wished he joined all of us here in mourning one of Malawi’s greatest sons if it were not for other pressing national matters that he has to attend to,” said Nankhumwa.

“The President recognizes the heroic role the late Chupa played in bringing about and consolidating democracy in Malawi and his selfless contribution towards the country’s political, social and economic development when he served as Member of Parliament (MP) as well as cabinet minister during the Bakili Muluzi government,” said the Minister.

He added that the President directed that the late Chupa be laid to rest with full military honours in recognition of that dedicated service and duty to his nation.

Nankhumwa noted that the late Chupa was a likeable person because he was humble and respectful to others; virtues that he said Malawians must emulate “to ensure that the late Chupa’s soul rests peacefully”.

In their eulogies, family representatives hailed the late Chupa as a “fountain of wisdom and pillar of strength” for the Chupa and Banda (where he married from) families.

“May I take this opportunity to thank government, through you Honourable Minister (Nankhumwa), for the high respect that you have accorded our son-in-law and brother in-law,” said Gerald Banda, who spoke on behalf of Chief Justice Richard Banda, SC, RTD and the Banda family of Nkhata Bay.

Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani said in his eulogy he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of one of his “most trusted Impis (chief’s advisers)”.

The paramount Ngoni Chief described the late Chupa as a humble person who was ever available when called to duty.

Speaking on behalf of the late Chupa’s “friends and business associates”, politician and ex-cabinet minister Ziliro Chibambo described the late Chupa as a “courageous young man” who risked his own life to ensure democratic rights for the people.

He hailed government for respecting the late Chupa with full military honours but requested those in government today to also remember those that are still alive but fought gallantly to bring about the prevailing democracy.

“Like for me, I wouldn’t mind an invitation to Sanjika Palace for a chat with the President over a Coke,” said the veteran politician, on a lighter note.

Nankhumwa informed the gathering that government had taken note of Chibambo’s suggestion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :