DPP’s Chimunthu Banda endorses Tonse Alliance: ‘Chakwera-Chilima good for Malawi’
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Nkhotakota North and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Henry Chimunthu Banda, has said he is endorsing Tonse Alliance, for the fresh presidential elections and urged Malawians to vote for it.
Chimunthu Banda, who in March 2020 turned down a Cabinet post, claiming he was never consulted by President Peter Mutharika before the announcement was made, told his constituents in Nkhotakota that he is backing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Cakwera.
“Change is here in the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima who will take Malawi to a next level,” he said.
Chakwera and his UTM Party counterpart Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s Vice-President, are president and runningmate, respectively, of the Tonse Alliance which has a nine-party membership.
“I have been convinced that Malawians are desiring change of direction and my constituents are endorsing Tonse Alliance. Therefore, I also come along to be party to Tonse,” said Chimunthu Banda, who once served as DPP secretary general.
The former Speaker said he has assessed the political situation before coming up with his decision.
“I have made an assessment of the political situation and the developments in DPP . After taking a huge amount of thought, I feel Tonse Alliance is the way to go,” he said.
Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that Chimunthu Banda endorsement is “a morale boost” to the Tonse Alliance just a few days before the elections.
“Here is a man who commands the respect of many across political divide, and every political grouping would want to be associated with him,” said Munthali.
He added: “It was apparently clear that Chimunthu’s approach to politics was not in sync with the current DPP under Mutharika. His rejection of a Cabinet post was a clear signal that he was not party to be associated with the DPP way of life.”
Munthali said Chimunthu’s endorsement of Tonse Alliance is a question of protecting his good legacy having successfuly served as a leader of the House and head of the Legislature.
“In other words he doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of history,” he said.
Chimunthu Banda, who had previously served in various ministerial positions, was in March appointed into Mutharika’s bloated 32-member Cabinet as Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.
He turned down the offer after weighing the packages he is getting as former Speaker which is equivalent to that of an ex-State vice-president.
In 2014, government approved the creation of the Office of the Former Speaker whose benefits are similar to those of a former vice-president.
He lost his marbbles after losing DPP nomination in 2014
another washed up hasbeen pollitician. vied for the DPP nomination and failed. Bitter osakhululuka. nothing new to offer
Welcome Hon Chimunthu Banda. After making an assessment you have to pick one option among many that you had and you decided to endorse Tonse Alliance. Thanks so much for the work well done. We will work together to develop this nation.
maganizo abwino kwabasi. ine ngakhale ndiri mulomwe koma zikuzionazi akuluakulu dzikoli silaanthu amodzi okha ata.
amene ali ndi maso komaso maganizo abwino ganizani mofatsa osapanga zithu pofera chipaani chabe komaso onani tsogolo la amalawi.
Bravo Chimunthu Banda
chimodzi chitondipweteka ine, atsogoleri azinva zonena anthu anzao osangoti potie ndiwe wamkulu koma osafuna kulangizidwa, isah.pano ndiizi ana a school munawayimitsa masukuli sakuphunzira and APA ana ambiri tsogolo laonongeka chifukwa cha anthu adyera andale. Kodi mukufuna ana amenewa azikangojiya mmisonkhano yanu cadet basi muzikawapatsa ma k500.
Anthu anzeru muganizepo bwino pofuna kukhonza Malawi.
Bravo Chimunthu B.
thanks
Zoona masiku ano ndiovotera munthu eodzitamandira kuti Nd mfiti?
Dzanja lalemba khoma,Mulungu akayankhura palibe amene amayankhuranso aliyense amakhala chete,nkulakwa kwakukuru dziko kutsogozedwa ndi munthu wazaka zopostera 82,mwikho alomwewo amatero.
Eversince chimunthu lost to apm, has never been happy with dpp now can see his greedy and opportunistic heart. Go well but remember that dpp shall oppose your tonse up to the gates of hell.
Tonse will not go as far as gate of hell. dpp will go alone to hell. Let Chakwera and Chilima take us to the other side of development whilst you are heading to hell. Even if you oppose Tonse Alliance you will not manage because we are many and you are few.
Very True
Chimunthu Banda isn’t an ordinary man and politician like Atupele, Mchacha, Phiso, Geredala, Botoman, Chimulirenji et Al. The guy ha influence in the Lakeshore and abskha should ignore him at their own peril!
In the next few days we will see more DPP MPs following suit.
CHANGE IS FINALLY HERE!!!
he is a loser whpo lost DPP nomination and has been bitter ever since. he Infact belongs with other losers like khumbo kachali, Joyce banda, Chakwera and Chilima. Team of losers doesnt make winners, just a group of cry babies
We welcome him
BUT
Obudzman still has your documents concerning the money meant for speaker of the national assembly’s house that you used to build your own personal residence in area 43 that is also on govt soil.
Also, money you were pocketing from salima sugar company.
YOU SHALL STILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.
you seem to know much of these evil deeds. why mentioning now when he has endorsed Tonse Alliance. Infact this issue is supposed to come from ACB not you. why mentioning now. What about those dpp gurus who will vote for Tonse Alliance, are they affraid comimg out open afraid of being exposed or are you trying to tell us the only way to be exposed is when you begin to support the other party. what about you, are an angel. Up until the court will say it then we will take it serious otherwise you just talking nonsense it… Read more »
Not surprising. Chimunthu’s behaviour has been suspicious.
You wanted to be president but you failed hense the wrath.