DPP’s Jeffrey says UTM  is movement of ‘barking puppies’ who will not defeat  Mutharika

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Griezedar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, has, said that President Peter Muthairka is so popular that even if the opposition gang up to smear him, he will still win votes in next year’s elections.

Jeffrey also described the newly-launched United Transformation Movement (UTM) of Vice-President Saulosi Chilia as “barking puppies” who would not mount any significant challenge to DPP.

She claimed that he had already won the election.

“DPP is in power. Let it be known that nothing will change in this country even if we go for elections because people will vote for our party. President Mutharika already has an upper hand and the elections have been won already by us. Let those who want to argue do so, but just people will vote for DPP,” Jeffrey said.

“And whether Satan wants it or not, DPP will rule up until 2084,” said Wa Jeffrey.

When launching UTM, Chilima accused the DPP–led government of perpetuating corruption and nepotism, and saying his movement is ready to usher in the change Malawi needs.

He said UTM was formed to clear the mess created by the current administration which continues to plunder public resources when the majority of the citizenry were living in abject poverty.

Chilima has openly declared war against the DPP and his boss [Mutharika] who he is accusing of maladministration.

Voters are expected to cast ballots on May 21 2019 to choose a president, lawmakers and municipal councillors, in the country’s watershed elections .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :