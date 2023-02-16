DPP’s Mphepo hijacks youth political conference in South Africa

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administrative secretary Francis Mphepo has come under intense fire from the youth within the party after he hijacked their conference which is underway in Sandton, South Africa.

Mphepo, aged 80-plus years, is attending a youth political conference along with the party spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba and party director of legal affairs Charles Mhango.

The conference has been organized by International Republican Institution (IPI) for a Southern Africa Regional Political Conference.

The theme of the meeting is: what makes a political party successful in Southern Africa.

According to sources in DPP, the party was asked to send its director of youth, who is Dyton Mussa and director of women but instead the party.

In contrast, UTM has sent its director of youth Fredokis Kalua and Annie Makuta, who is the director of women.

The DPP youths, popularly known as cadets, are threatening a protest march to Page House, the private residence of party president Peter Mutharika in Mangochi.

Mphepo is the most powerful figure in DPP as he is the chief political advisor to the ageing Mutharika and makes crucial decisions for the party including appointments.

He is the most feared in the DPP that he is nicknamed party prime minister.

