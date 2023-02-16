Chakwera chairs parliamentary business cabinet meeting

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to assess bills that are due to be presented for deliberation and passing in Parliament. The cabinet meeting came ahead of Friday’s opening of the first meeting in the 50th Session of Parliament. It is expected that members of parliament will tackle various money and other bills meant to support the national budget. Presidential advisor on political and parliamentary affairs, Maxwell Thyolera, said Chakwera has not yet received general questions from legislators although such may come later after his State of the Nation Address on Friday.

Meanwhile, experts are piling varied expectations on President Chakwera to address the nation on issues rocking the fight against corruption and outline his governments plans to tame the rising cost of living.

Chakwera is expected to preside over the opening of the 50th parliamentary session on February 17, 2023, before the House meets until end of April for the national budget review.

Humphreys Mvula, a political expert has said he is expecting the president to address the nation on issues of corruption and what government is doing to cushion Malawians amid the rise in cost of living.

Mvula has meanwhile said the session offers the best time for lawmakers to deliberate on issues that Malawians are facing.

On his part a good governance expert Tiyani Nyirenda said Malawians will anticipate that the president highlights accomplishments that his government has made in recent years if he is to improve on his public image.