DPP’s Nankhumwa ‘occupies’ Limbe, faults opposition over Mutharika ill-health talk

Business in Limbe CBD and Market came to a halt on Monday afternoon, May 13 2019, when governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa campaigned for the party and President Peter Mutharika’s re-election bid there ahead of next Tuesday ( May 21) Tripartite Elections.

It commenced with a tour of the entire Limbe Market where Nankhumwa interacted with vendors of various merchandise to appreciate their challenges and hear their plans and aspirations.

He later toured ‘ku ma Hardware’ or ‘Japan’, one of Malawi’s largest open motor vehicle spare parts markets, where he also interacted with the vendors and heard their fears and aspirations.

Although the tour was an impromptu one, Nankhumwa could not resist the temptation of addressing the hundreds of vendors and DPP faithfuls that gathered at Limbe Bus Depot, calling on all of them to vote for President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP parliamentary candidate for Blantyre City East, Alex Chimwala and DPP Ward Councillor for the area, Gerald Likwepu for continued social and economic development of the area.

Earlier, Chairman of the Vendors and renowned soccer fanatic, Pascal Nkuta presented to Nankhumwa a number of grievances, concerns and challenges that they face.

“We have serious sanitation problems here; there are no enough toilets. Our friends of Indian origin own vast land but it lies idle and when Malawian vendors occupy such land they are perpetually threatened with eviction,” said Nkuta.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, assured the vendors that government would soon come up with a Limbe Market ‘Master Plan’, which will address most of the concerns raised by the vendors.

He also announced government would construct a modern concrete bridge connecting Limbe CBD and the market.

‘Mutharika bill of health clean’

On another note, Nankhumwa informed the massive gathering that rumours making rounds on social media that President Mutharika is sick are not true but a staged propaganda by opposition parties that are scared of an imminent loss at the polls.

“I wish to assure you that the President (Mutharika) is currently enjoying a clean bill of health; he will be in Salima and Mangochi tomorrow in transit to Blantyre. On Saturday, he will be at Njamba Park in Blantyre and I urge all of you to come and support the President,” said the youthful politician.

He condemned the opposition for concocting lies and wishing someone sick or dead, saying such conduct is “inhumane and callous to say the least”.

Other speakers at the meeting included Director of Youth and Women (South), Yona Mlotha and Bertha Nachuma, respectively and Limbe DPP District Governor Eric Motifala. Chimwala, Likwepu and Deputy National Youth Director Charles Kadziwe were some of the high-profile officials at the function.

