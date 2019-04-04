DPP’s Tay Grin launches free driving lessons in Lilongwe city:  90 youth to benefit

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Limbani Kalilani well known as Tay Grin in music circles on Sunday launched through what he calls the Grin Youth Foundation to empower the youth, has launched the first phase of the free driving school initiative .

Kalirani, speaking at Njanje Ground in Area 25 in the constituency during the launch, said 90 youths will benefit in the initiative,.

“This is a long term project amongst many others which aim to positively change and empower our youth. The first intake will have 90 youth from my constituency. They will learn how to drive, the code and ultimately write the examination. Empowering the youth is my passion,” said the rapper-cum politician.

He added: “ I grew up in this community, I played in the dusty grounds in Lilongwe, I am a young person. As a young person I know our challenges better. I shared the same problems you had before.”

Kalirani said through the Grin Youth Foundation, he wants to contribute to uplifting the youth.

“With this opportunity, you will open up a great future ahead of you. Some of you will buy your own cars, some of you will get jobs in transportation industry, some of you will open your own transportation business – the opportunities are endless,” he said.

Central Region Vice President for the DPP Uladi Mussa speaking at the launch asked people in the constituency to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the elections and Kalilani as Member of Parliament.

On the launch, Senior Group Fumbwe asked the party to consider constructing a school at Area 5 saying pupils walk a long distance to access education.

Senior District Governor Mussa Saidi pledged that the ruling party will make sure to do what they can because they put the needs of people at heart.

Lilongwe City Centre Constituency has six wards with 14 candidates who are contesting on the position of Member of Parliament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :