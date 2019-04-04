Nice in door-to-door voter civic education campaign

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust officials has deployed its its volunteers on a door-to-door voter civic education campaign to ensure all registered voters in the district cast their vote on May 21 tripartite elections.

In abriefing at a one-day planning training, NICE Trust Civic Education Officer for Neno district Walasi Kudzala said the strategy would help by a larger extent since they will be able to interact with the voter and explain the importance of participating in the elections.

He said:“We thought it would be effective if we visit every household, having a face-to-face conversation with almost every single voter to ensure people come out in large number during the voting day.

“We know there is a section of people that are usually reluctant to participate in polls,this is where we will get a chance to give them a few lectures on the importance of taking part in elections and make their voices heard through vote.”

Kudzala said in some cases when they organize public meetings not all people attend due to some reasons but with this strategy the message will be delivered to them while in their homes without spending time hunting for voter information.

He said apart from door-to-door visits, NICE will also use other communication channels including community radio programming, public meetings in trading centers, and theatre performances.

Speaking after the training, one of the NICE volunteers Hasting Mazimba who is Area Civic Education Coordinator for Mizemba block said apart sfrom mobilizing people to vote they have also been trained on how they are going to educate voters how to mark ballot paper as one way of reducing null and void votes.

