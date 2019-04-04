Friends of Machinga in aid of  flood survivors

Friends of Machinga on Tuesday donated milk and Likuni Phala to families that were hit by flush floods in Machinga early last month.

Friends of Machinga Chairperson, Grey Natoto Mphithi said the grouping decided to give the displaced households the items after observing that the affected families, especially children, were in dire need of nutritious food.

“We were touched to see how children from the affected families have been suffering. As a grouping interested in the welfare of people in Machinga, we thought it wise to give out these food items as a way of partially bailing them out of the situation.

Mphithi, therefore, thanked Genesis Nutritional Company for helping the organization with the food items.

He, however, urged other organizations to come forward and support the affected families, noting that meaningful development cannot prevail where a disaster strikes.

Genesis Nutritional Company Products Manager, Harry Haroon Kamzota said the food supplements would help people with diabetes and memory loss to regain their original status.

“It is like porridge from soya and other items, when you consume them it takes four hours before you feel hungry,” Kamzota said.

One of the beneficiaries, Aida Wilson described the donation as timely saying the food she had kept was swept away by the floods.

“I had no food and opportunities to do piece works are no longer available now. So, this food will help us a lot,” Wilson said.

The disaster which affected several districts in the southern region left five people dead and 59 injured. Over 29,000 families translating into 145, 000 people were affected by the floods.

Friends of Machinga is a non-profit making organization which was established with the aim of enhancing socio-economic activities among the vulnerable in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :