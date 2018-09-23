DPP’s Uladi drums up Mutharika’s re-election bid

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (Central Region) Uladi Mussa has to be given the mandate for a second term to complete his development agenda.

Speaking when he addressed a political rally at Kanyenda Primary School in Dedza, Mussa said the Republican constitution allows a president two five-year terms.

He said Malawians should give Mutharika and his DPP another term of office to enable them complete the ongoing development programmes in the country.

“I want to make it clear, clear, clear. When time to vote comes, we should give Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika our votes for another term for the good of the nation,” Mussa, a turncoat politician who was in People’s Party (PP) before joining DPP, said.

Mussa said DPP is half way with its development initiatives, therefore, it should be given another term to accomplish them.

He said DPP will continue constructing roads, schools, community colleges, hospitals and the rural electrification programme and there is need for Malawian to vote for Mutharika in 2019 “so that by 2024 we should finish the development projects.”

Mussa warned people tto be careful when choosing leaders, saying vice-president Saulos Chilima is not even one to consider.

Chilima is leading United Transformation Movement (UTM) and is considered a biggest threat to his boss in the 2019 elections.

In the run-up to the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, Chilima took many people by surprise when he resigned from his lucrative job as Airtel Malawi managing director in the private sector to join active politics as Mutharika’s running mate. His gamble paid dividends when the pair triumphed in the elections.

Several former DPP gurus, including legislators Patricia Kaliati (Mulanje West and national director of women), Bon Kalindo (Mulanje South), Noel Masangwi, Allan Ngumuya (Blantyre City South), Malison Ndau (Ntcheu Central), Lewis Ngalande have joined UTM.

Others include legislators Willet Kalonga (Chiradzulu, Patricia Dzimbiri, (Balaka) Lucius Banda (Balaka) and Paul Chibingu (Mwanza) are supporting Chilima’s candidacy.

In his speech, Senior Group Headman Kanyenda appealed for his promotion, saying he has been on the position for a long time now.

He then appealed to Government to consider increasing chiefs’ honoraria from the K2 500 they are currently receiving.

The chief also asked Government to consider grading some of the area’s roads, saying farmers are failing to transport their farm produce to designated places.

During the rally, Mussa unveiled Anne Kadammanja as Dedza South Constituency shadow MP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :