DPP’s Uladi Mussa falls:  Convicted in Malawi passport case

The High Court in Lilongwe has convicted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (centre) Uladi Mussa and former Regional Immigration Officer, David Kwanjana for awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Judge Chifundo Kachale has since reserved the sentencing in the case to next week.

Mussa, has been found guilty to have authorised the issuing of passports to non-Malawians when he served as Minister of Home Affairs. In October last year the High Court found Mussa and four others with a case to answer.

The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US.

The court has also aquitted two foreign nationals – Pascal Rwasa and Esili Kubwimana – who were being accused of benefitting from the process.

Rwasa, a Burundi national, was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him. While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

Mussa and Kwanjana were charged with neglect of official duty contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and abuse of public office contrary to section 25B(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

