DPP’s Uladi Mussa falls: Convicted in Malawi passport case
The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US.
Rwasa, a Burundi national, was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him.
While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.
Tikudikira Henz tsopano kuti ziwathera bwanji, chitunda chingatalike bwanji, ndiye nyimbo tikuimba pano
They must be fined MK50million each so that other people must learn frm them.. attach their property for state sale auction.
Don’t worry when you go we will take care of your wives
Why arrest the Malawians only and let the foreigners go scot free? This is selective justice. Everyone involved must face the full wrath of the law, whether ndi nzika kapena wobwela. Justice for one must be justice for all.
Chenji golo. He was in udf, Malavi, dpp, PP and back to dpp to avoid being convicted. Now you are changing to another place.
Chenji golo. Walowa Prison United Party
a good start for the rot under DPP. Our politicians can only understand the legal language once they are out of power. Keep it up Malawian judiciary
One Mussa gone. Which other Mussa is next…..?
Kapena uja anaba ma Generator ndi ma computer?
kumava chisoni guys. Think if it was you. He needs encouragement kuti there is life after being convicted.
Ukuwona ngati tasowa zochita? Chisoni ndi chinthu chokhacho tatsala nacho ndipo sitingachipeleke kwa anthu ngati awa.
You seem not to understand the crime he committed right? He sold your Country to the foreigners, do you understand? Useless!