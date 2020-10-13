DPP’s Uladi Mussa falls:  Convicted in Malawi passport case

October 13, 2020 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 16 Comments
The High Court in Lilongwe has convicted  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  vice-president (centre) Uladi Mussa and  former Regional Immigration Officer, David Kwanjana for awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Uladi Mussa: Convicted
Judge Chifundo Kachale has since reserved the sentencing in the case to next week.
Mussa, has been found guilty to have authorised the issuing of passports to non-Malawians when he served as Minister of Home Affairs. In October last year the High Court found Mussa and four others with a case to answer.

The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US.

The court has also aquitted two foreign nationals – Pascal Rwasa and Esili Kubwimana – who were being accused of benefitting from the process.

Rwasa, a Burundi national, was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him.

While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

Mussa and Kwanjana were charged with neglect of official duty contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and abuse of public office contrary to section 25B(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
16 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zingalume
Zingalume
2 hours ago

Tikudikira Henz tsopano kuti ziwathera bwanji, chitunda chingatalike bwanji, ndiye nyimbo tikuimba pano

0
Reply
nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
3 hours ago

Dausi
Grace obama Chiumia

0
Reply
Lawrence Phiri
Lawrence Phiri
3 hours ago

They must be fined MK50million each so that other people must learn frm them.. attach their property for state sale auction.

0
Reply
Time Changes, be dynamic
Time Changes, be dynamic
3 hours ago

Don’t worry when you go we will take care of your wives

1
Reply
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
3 hours ago

Why arrest the Malawians only and let the foreigners go scot free? This is selective justice. Everyone involved must face the full wrath of the law, whether ndi nzika kapena wobwela. Justice for one must be justice for all.

1
Reply
Hetherwick Ndaba
Hetherwick Ndaba
3 hours ago
Reply to  Anzelu ndi Anzelu

Muchila

0
Reply
APM and Zameer in K145 million Scam
APM and Zameer in K145 million Scam
4 hours ago

Chenji golo. He was in udf, Malavi, dpp, PP and back to dpp to avoid being convicted. Now you are changing to another place.

0
Reply
Hetherwick Ndaba
Hetherwick Ndaba
4 hours ago

Chenji golo. Walowa Prison United Party

0
Reply
monosile
monosile
3 hours ago
Reply to  Hetherwick Ndaba

Interesting.

0
Reply
sikelo
sikelo
3 hours ago
Reply to  Hetherwick Ndaba

KKKKKKKK! Ayayaya!

0
Reply
Dan
Dan
4 hours ago

a good start for the rot under DPP. Our politicians can only understand the legal language once they are out of power. Keep it up Malawian judiciary

3
Reply
Macholowe
Macholowe
4 hours ago

One Mussa gone. Which other Mussa is next…..?

1
Reply
Hetherwick Ndaba
Hetherwick Ndaba
4 hours ago
Reply to  Macholowe

Kapena uja anaba ma Generator ndi ma computer?

1
Reply
wakalekale
wakalekale
3 hours ago
Reply to  Hetherwick Ndaba

kumava chisoni guys. Think if it was you. He needs encouragement kuti there is life after being convicted.

-2
Reply
Pewani
Pewani
3 hours ago
Reply to  wakalekale

Ukuwona ngati tasowa zochita? Chisoni ndi chinthu chokhacho tatsala nacho ndipo sitingachipeleke kwa anthu ngati awa.

0
Reply
The Sniper
The Sniper
2 hours ago
Reply to  wakalekale

You seem not to understand the crime he committed right? He sold your Country to the foreigners, do you understand? Useless!

1
Reply
shares
16
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi teen Henri Kumwenda signs for Hull City from Leeds Utd

Malawian young football talent Henri Kumwenda, whose exploits have attracted English Premier League giants Liverpool, has  left Leeds United to...

Close