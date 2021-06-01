DPP’s Vuwa Kaunda takes electoral case to African Court of Human Rights in TZ

If you thought the nullification of the May 19, 2019, parliamentary election results for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency by the Supreme Court of Appeal was enough to justify a fresh poll, you better wait because the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the seat does not go to anybody else except him.

Kaunda has appealed his electoral case to African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Tanzania.

While confirming the development, Kaunda said he has sought to obtain a stay in his application at the African Union Court to review the Supreme Court of Appeal’s basis to nullify the 2019 Parliamentary Election

Attorney General Dr. Chikosa Silungwe also confirmed receipt of the application of notice last Thursday but said he is yet to make a recommendation on the way forward to government..

But Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale indicated that they are yet to be served as preparations for the June 29, by-election in the disputed constituency and two other wards are currently underway.

Law experts have told us compliance to the orders by the court of the regional block hinges on political will by particular member states.

