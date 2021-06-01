MCP strategises to displace UDF, PP & DPP in Eastern Region

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is to launch an offensive local campaign aimed at displacing the United Democratic Front (UDF), Peoples’ Party and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region.

A strategic action group involving all MCP political players in the Eastern Region met over the weekend in Mangochi Boma where they conducted their meeting. The indaba drew party office-bearers—District Chairmen, Chair-ladies and youth chairs from all the 7 political districts in the eastern region namely Zomba, Chingale, Ntaja, Machinga, Balaka, Namwera and Mangochi.

Our source who attended the meeting said the group discussed the current political situation in the region in which the delegates from the districts expressed concerns at the lack of party visibility in the region and suggested grassroots engagement and recruitment through political rallies and mobility facilities for local party leadership.

The source further narrated that the action group which has been tasked with making sure that they religiously champion this incursion will find out what the party can do in the Eastern region to establish a romance with the people there.

The apparent lack of visibility follows the death of Alhaj Muhammad Sidik Mia, the Southern Region party supremo.

Speaking in an interview, Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe who is Mangochi -Monkey-Bay, while acknowledging that the said meeting took place played down the assertions that the party has given a green light to launch an offensive operation in the region.

“It was one of those routine meetings where we call office-bearers to discuss party issues. Every party’s wish is to conquer new frontiers and the growth of any political outfit is measured when you start enjoying support in areas where the same lacked and there are indicators to check if progress is being made and if there is need to change tact,” said Kazembe.

“It is normal but whosoever fed you with the so called incursion or offensive operation was just exaggerating,” said Kazembe.

The meeting was attended by the MCP big-wigs in the region namely Gerald Kazembe, the Regional Chairperson Hon. Kawalazira, Hon Munde, Hon Ngalande MP, Hon Lwanda, Hon. Kaisi, Hon. Hassan, Hon Sheik Fahad, Hon Sheik Abbas, Hon Khan, Hon Nyengo, Hon Matumula, Hon Chanthunya, Hon Ntandama, and Hon Gertrude Khan.

