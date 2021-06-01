Roy Kachale and UNDP Resident Rep Shigeki Komatsubara discuss industrialisation

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Shigeki Komatsubara, on Monday paid a courtesy call at the Minister of Industry, Roy Kachale Banda, in Lilongwe.

During the meeting, Komatsubara assured Kachale of his organization’s support towards promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in Malawi through various programs, including the Malawi Innovation Challenge Fund (MICF).

He said it is very encouraging to note that through the Fund, which has several windows targeting small and medium enterprises, microfinance, and tourism, Malawi is making remarkable progress in transforming the nation.

He observed that through the programme, some young people are participating in training aimed at assisting them in turning ideas into business.

And speaking with Nyasa Times afterwards, Kachale Banda said they have agreed to continue engaging to achieve “our country’s development aspirations in line with the Malawi 2063 agenda, mainly through industrial research.

“My ministry wants to see the local manufacturing Industry producing goods that are meeting internationally accepted quality and standards. I also suggested the need to build the capacity of many Malawians to develop good proposals that would help them secure support and grow their businesses and raise awareness among the youth on the availability of the MICF,” said the minister.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!