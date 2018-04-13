DPP’s ‘Winiko’ Kalido back Chilima-for-President crusade: ‘We are many against crocodiles surrounding good man Mutharika’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) outspoken Mulanje South Member of Parliament Bon Kalindo has confirmed what the party’s national youth director Louis Ngalande said that former first lady Callista Mutharika is not alone when she openly spoke about leadership change in favour of Vice-President Saulos Chilima, saying the movement against President Peter Mutharika to represent the party in next year’s elections will come out in full force.

Speaking on Zodiak Broadcasting Services, Kalindo, a comedian and an actor popularly known as Winiko in the arts industry, said Mutharika is a very good leader only that he is not in control of the government which he said is run by

unscrupulous people he dubbed “crocodiles” that have surrounded the President for selfish reasons.

“The people who have surrounded the President do things to please their bellies, not Malawians, this is why we have the problem,” he said.

He underscored what Ngalande said that DPP is divided on the leadership issue, with a good section of the members rallying behind Chilima, aged 45, to represent the party in the May 2019 general elections as a presidential candidate.

Kalindo said former first lady Callista Mutharika is not alone in her crusade to put Chilima as the DPP presidential candidate, saying there is a movement which is ensuring that the vice president gets to the top.

“There are many of us and our leaders will be coming out in not to distant future to give the road map for regime change,” said Kalindo.

Asked by the journalist to clarify his regime change talk if it meant insurrection, Kalindo said they a democratic way of letting Chilima to to represent the party in next year’s elections.

”The President is being misled by the crocodiles who have surrounded him that things are alright, no not at all. Things are not alright and I will not be a handclapper to mediocrity,” he said.

He said some senior members of DPP will soon come out and express their views on the leadership issue, disclosing that meetings have been taking place and that Chilima would even be approached to succumb to the crusade for him to be torch bearer.

Kalindo said he remains a dedicated DPP member, challenging that he would always speak his mind whenever something is going wrong than to painfully join a team of hand-clappers even where “the train is taking a dangerous path”.

“I led a ‘naked’ demonstration in Lilongwe for the cause of people with albinism, and I also spoke against bloodsuckers. I will say it candidly when I see things are going in wrong direction as it in the DPP now because I love my country and I look at issues of national interest beyond Lhomwe belt or my home district in Mulanje,” he said.

Kalindo said he is aware his frank talk will ruffle some feathers in government machinery who would plan to harm him, but he fears no more.

Callista Mutharika, widow of former president Bingu wa Mutharika and sister-in-law to Peter Mutharika, on Saturday bashed the governing DPP, arguing she is airing her views to protect her in-law President Peter Mutharika from ‘beasts of prey’.

In the WhatsApp comment, Callista said Chilima was “the only hope for a better Malawi”And said DPP cannot win with Peter Mutharika as a presidential candidate

However, at a news conference on Thursday, DPP women said President Mutharika remains the party’s torch bearer in the 2019 elections.

They said Callista Mutharika should manage her personal problems with the Mutharika family through legal means rather than political means, urging her to realize that her time at State House is over and needed therefore to respect the President and first lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Civil rights activist Rafiq Hajat and political commentator George Phiri said president Mutharika can learn from Zimbabwe where Robert Mugabe was violently ousted from a party he founded, the Zanu-PF saying anything is possible in the DPP.

