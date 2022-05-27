Dr. Jerome Chim’gonda Nkhoma Appointed Interim ADMARC General Manager

Ministry of Agriculture has announced the appointment of Dr. Jerome Chim’gonda Nkhoma as acting General Manager for Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

The development follows the suspension of Rhino Chiphiko from the position recently who is embroidered in an expensive state of the art vehicle purchase amid financial impudence controversy.

Chiphiko is accused of using the corporation’s meagre resources to purchase his official Nissan Patrol vehicle valued at K107 million.

According to a statement from the ministry released on Thursday, Nkhoma who has been serving the institution as director for the department of agriculture extension will serve in that capacity until all issues surrounding the suspension of Chiphiko have been cleared by the board of directors.

“The ministry hereby directs that all matters that may require the attention of ADMARC’s general manager be directed to Dr. Jerome Chim’gonda Nkhoma,” says the release signed by the ministry’s Principal Secretary Sandra Maweru.

