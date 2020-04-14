Drama at DPP presser: Dausi stunned as Msonda confirms authoring letter insulting Malawi judges
There was drama at a news conference organized by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to refute allegations that the party authored a letter which insults judges.
As the DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said the letter was authored by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM mercenaries, the DPP national executive committee member Ken Msonda popped into the news conference room and declared that he authored the letter, to the embarrassment of Dausi.
The letter has the letterhead of the DPP, the ruling party logo as well as the picture of President Peter Mutharika.
However, Msonda had to put a spin that he authored the letter on his own without the blessings of the party.
“I authored the letter as a concerned Malawian, I did not seek permission from the party,” he said.
Earlier, Dausi told the unsuspecting journalists that the party had engaged Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and IT experts to determine the author of the letter.
The five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise on February 3 this year nullified the presidential election in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and ordered that a fresh election be held within 150 days from day of the judgement.
The High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court said Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) failed in all constitutional tests it set out on the elections and that the irregularities were so glaring that the credibility of the election was in question.
Meanwhile, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal is set to hear MEC’s appeal on Wednesday April 15 2020.
We do not need proof that DPP deliberately create situations with the aim of subsequently acusinng the opposition just to seek public sympathy and score a political mileage. Now we know their devilish strategies.
My take is that Msonda, apparently member of DPP NEC, is fed up with being sidelined and loses nothing by embarrassing Dausi.
Didn’t we hear not so long ago that all is not well in DPP? Nankhumwa’s recent revelations and, to some degree, Msonda’s action today, say alot.
This is exactly what happens if the lifespan of a political party is coming to an end.
Hehehe. The DPP is truly fucked up. The bunch that can’t shoot straight. Tsiku lakufa nyani likafika …… (with a hat tip to SKC).
Shame shame shame shame shame shame shame. Mr Dausi ayayayaya. Simutha miyezi itatu
“Shit is shit”
Ntchembere yazingwa
DPP is funny. Members compete in appearing tough by doing useless things. I wish they had brains to stop fighting judges, just accept judgement and go for elections. Campaign peacefully and see how people will vote. Unfortunately their leader like being fooled with useless courage.
Hehehehehe
Kuteloko Dausi umakhala ukunama everytime you throw the blame at MCP
DPP is full of Drama
What about Drama at the Market in Kasungu?