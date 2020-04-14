Drama at DPP presser: Dausi stunned as Msonda confirms authoring letter insulting Malawi judges

There was drama at a news conference organized by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to refute allegations that the party authored a letter which insults judges.

As the DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said the letter was authored by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM mercenaries, the DPP national executive committee member Ken Msonda popped into the news conference room and declared that he authored the letter, to the embarrassment of Dausi.

The letter has the letterhead of the DPP, the ruling party logo as well as the picture of President Peter Mutharika.

However, Msonda had to put a spin that he authored the letter on his own without the blessings of the party.

“I authored the letter as a concerned Malawian, I did not seek permission from the party,” he said.

Earlier, Dausi told the unsuspecting journalists that the party had engaged Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and IT experts to determine the author of the letter.

The five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise on February 3 this year nullified the presidential election in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and ordered that a fresh election be held within 150 days from day of the judgement.

The High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court said Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) failed in all constitutional tests it set out on the elections and that the irregularities were so glaring that the credibility of the election was in question.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal is set to hear MEC’s appeal on Wednesday April 15 2020.

