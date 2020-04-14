Let’s postpone Malawi elections: Mtambo should know Coronavirus is real nightmare
Whichever way you want to look at it, but let’s not joke about it Covid-19, a strand of coronavirus is real, it’s menacing and, please, let’s not play games with it.
We are witnessing a steady rise in the number of people testing positive every day.
But this case—of a person who jetted in the country on March 17 and our system only managed to find the person on April 12—should make all of us worried.
We should all be worried because it tells us that there are many local transmission out there.
As a country, this is the time we must stop playing games; we need to get really serious about this virus pandemic.
This is the time we shaved aside all our political, religious, social and racial difference to face the outbreak head on, on a united front.
Unfortunately, we are not getting that united front from our leaders—especially politicians and opinion leaders.
At this point, President Peter Mutharika could have consulted all political parties regarding the postponement of the fresh elections because—with Covid-19 preventive emphasis on isolation—it is not feasible.
In the wake of politicians’ snail pace in handling this sensitive elections issue, I expected opinion leaders, such as Timothy Mtambo and others, to lead the debate towards postponement of these fresh elections.
Let’s face it.
We just can’t have these fresh elections within the court’s specified 150 days. In fact, even the registration process should be cancelled forthwith.
Here is why:
One, these elections will increase mobility among the people and, we all know, the virus only travels and spread when people move.
Two, these elections will increase overcrowding and, we all know, this virus can only be contained by social distancing.
Three, political parties need to campaign to sale their manifesto to the people. In the wake of not more than 100 people gathering, how will political parties campaign?
Four, we need to ensure that government has enough resources for managing this pandemic and, also, managing the elections. We can’t manage these simultaneously—it will be a big drain on our already shrinking resource envelope.
Against these points, I expected Mtambo, in his news conference on Tuesday, to be people-friendly by challenging government to postpone these elections as a critical preventive measure of this pandemic.
I expected Mtambo, as a human rights activist, to challenge all politicians from all political divides to come together and deliberate the question of postponing these elections.
He should have been the critical voice in leading debates of ensuring that social distancing is working, isolations and quarantines are effective.
Unfortunately, Mtambo has chosen to politic, not to reason as nation-builder.
He has chosen the political blame game that hardly adds value in the quest of finding a solution to this pandemic.
This is a dangerous route Mtambo is taking and if his movement will be towing a deep politicized approach, he will lose the relevance he has gained and be revered for.
The point is: Covid-19 is real and we know that the best preventive weapon we have, for now, is social distancing.
Any leader of reckon should, therefore, strive to stand against every happening that increases overcrowding.
Covid-19 has ravaged the global economy and strained the healthcare system and Malawi needs to focus its resources to dealing with this crisis on the scale of a major war.
Malawians need to have a very serious look at how we need to go forward in this virus pandemic. We should not be playing Russian roulette with people’s lives.
Mtambo, surprisingly, has chosen to see politics not the well-being of people. That is not the leadership we expect from him—for now.
Ma border mu natseka kalemale iyeho analowa bwa ji za mavote ife sitivotanao mpaka kalekale tasiya mukayamba kukangana timafa achete covd 19 ipha yekhayo alibe mulungu ikamugwira chigukwa simulili wake uwu ndizakumidima
The person jetted in on 17 March and his status was known on 12 April. You mean the Immigration department did not pass on the information to the appropriate authority? What is this so-called Ministerial Committee doing apart from pocketging hefty allowances?
I have said it and will say it again. This Committee is too partisan to be trusted. An interparty Committee would have been ideal in the situation we are currently in.
Iyayi. No need to postpone elections. As long as you are testing and putting people in quarantine, tiyeni tikavote. We will do like what South is doing by voting amidst the virus
Americans didn’t take lockdown seriously and they are suffering for it. Dying like chickens, burying loved ones in mass graves. Same with Italy and others. Please Malawi let’s be different avoid being manipulated by fools that pretend to have our best interest at heart.
If we die they won’t even help or remember us. Who remembers the loved ones of Robert chasowa?? Who? Who helps them?? His kids if he had any? Vauchindere yayi. Let’s protect our selves.
Uyi mtambo uyu, ni chindere chakifukapo nadi.
Mali went to the polls despite coronavirus and South Korea will soon do the same, let alone Am,eric beginning with Democratic Party primaries when cowards like you Mike Fiko wanted to stop the elections but the Supreme Court of Appeal reversed the High Court order to stop the elections. You should expect the same to happen in Malawi, we will stop at nothing till we send your master packing. If he uses the virus as an excuse for postponing the elections let him discuss with the political parties, otherwise any unilateral decision by the President will be challenged in court.
This zeze Mtambo guy is a fool. You want many Malawian kids to become orphans because of Corona just because you lot (you and your Mcp sponsors) are power hungry?? Are you serious? Malawians please follow World Health Organisation guidelines, lockdown procedures and stay safe, stay healthy. When u fall sick or die of this pandemic, Mtambo will not be there for you or your loved ones. All affected countries have instituted these policies, this isn’t politics. It’s a matter of life and death. It’s not a time to play wannabe Che Guevara,Julius Malema or a Tsokonombwe from Burundi. However… Read more »
Go to court with your childish ideas. They may partially be true but we follow the rule of law in Malawi. This can not be solved in the media
It’s just a virus.
kodi inu mumaona ngati Mtambo ndi munthu wa ku MALAWI? He is from Burundi. He will not listen to any word of Wisdom. Malawians know that covid 19 is real and it will spread in Malawi like bush fire. Ikazayamba kusesa anthu kumpoto mpamene Mtambo azafziwe kuti government must prioritize covid 19 than zisankho. Makamaka ikawakantha a Malume ake oklalamba aja ku chire akubisla kuja
Ndiwe mbuli komanso galu
LOCKDOW is the only way.