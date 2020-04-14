Malawi three-weeks lockdown expected: Mutharika to announce strict measures for Covid-19

Malawi is expected to go into three weeks lockdown to tackle coronavirus as Nyasa Times earlier reported which President Peter Mutharika is expected to announce when he will address the nation tonight at 9pm.

Mutharika is expected to give an update on measures put in place by government in the fight against the virus pandemic.

Malawi has, so far, 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, mostly from individuals who arrived in the country from India, United Kingdom and elsewhere. Two deaths associated with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, have been registered to date.

Recently, some cases of infection were traced to Malawians who travelled from South Africa – mostly using irregular routes – raising fears the actual infection figures could be higher.

Last month, President Mutharika declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and announced containment measures including the closure of schools and a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Foreign nationals from countries affected by coronavirus have been banned from entering the country. Returning Malawians from these countries are being subjected to self or institutional quarantine.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 4,600 people who have entered the country are under surveillance.

Mutharika has also established a special cabinet committee on COVID-19 chaired by Minister of Health Jappie Mhango to “oversee a cross-government response to the threat posed by the disease”.

