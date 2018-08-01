DreamShare Foundation to host ‘Tsogolo’ fundraising concert

DreamShare Foundation will host a fundraising concert on the August 24, 2018 at The Underground Chichiri Mall in Blantyre.

The fundraising concert, themed Tsogolo: ‘A Night of Hope’ will also serve as the official launch of the foundation.

One of the founder’s of the Foundation, Malala said: “We will be raising funds for our students as well as bringing our sponsors and potential sponsors together.”

Malala, a music teacher and artist will be among the performers on the night with The Lazy Slaves Band.

Renowned musician, Code Sangala will also grace the concert with his band, as well as celebrated poet and TV personality, Yankho Seunda.

“There will also be a couple exciting surprises as a Thank You to those that have supported the foundations growth.” says Malala.

Following this launch, the 2017 Nyasa Music Award acoustic winner (Malala) and the Lazy Slaves are officially back.

“I am back from my self-imposed hibernation and I am back with a mission.”

“People should expect more great things from the artists they have always believed in and I thank them for the much love they give me,” he said.

