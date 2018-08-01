Kukoma ladies basketball team keeps clean record in league debut, gets sponsorship

From rookies to maintaining a clean sheet. Kukoma Eagles Ladies Basketball team is defying all odds as they keep a clean, unbeaten sheet in their first league appearance.

Currently, the ladies are top of the league which is now taking a break from its first round break.

Their charismatic start and result oriented spirit is bringing in good fortunes.

Sekai Mponda, Vice Captain of Kukoma Eagles says they now have a sponsor and an invitation to the BraveHearts tournament which is strictly by invitation.

Mponda says “We got a sponsor, Kukoma and now we preparing to play in the BraveHearts invitational.”

The details show Kukoma is pumping in K1.3million including jerseys they bought.

Another sponsor who has chimed in is Sports Complex worth K500,000 which includes free membership for 25 people, the court and sports science services all for one year, subject to renewal.

Mponda, speaking on the BraveHeart Invitational says “The girls are feeling confident, spirits are high.”

“Coach Blair has been working well with the team on new tactics and has brought out the girls individual abilities.”

The Vice-Captain says they are physically and emotionally prepared.

“The girls were able to hold their own physically because of the access they have to the sports complex gym and the physical training they receive from the college of medicine high performance centre.”

“This has also resulted in them being mentally sharper as well.”

Mponda says the tournament will be important to them as they plan on going heights.

With their record, they are destined for greatness.

“We would like to put women’s Basketball in the Southern Region on the map, locally and internationally as well as introduce more girls to Basketball.”

She deplored the state of the county’s infrastructure.

“We haven’t lost a game thus far, lowest is when we played in the rain because of the infrastructure.”

She says still, the girls have love for the game.

