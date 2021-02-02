Dredging at Chipoka Bay to delay Likoma jetty project

Ministry of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Andrew Mthiko says dredging works at Chipoka Bay in Salima will delay construction of Likoma jetty.

In an interview on Sunday, the official said they had to dredge Chipoka Bay to increase the depth of the harbour to allow the use of barges.

Dredging started in December 2020 and it is expected to be completed this month,” said Mthiko.

However, according to the construction schedule, the contractor was scheduled to start installing piles to support the jetty deck in April this year.

“But due to dredging works at Chipoka and the period required to transport the pre-cast units, installing the piles might be delayed,” he said.

Mthiko, however, said there is progress in pre-casting deck units, construction of camp buildings and the preparation of transport route.

The campsite in Likoma will comprise offices, storage buildings, workshops and concrete batching areas.

Sub-Traditional Authority Mwase asked government to speed up the construction of the jetty.

“People of Likoma have waited for the project for so long,” he said.

People from Likoma use boats after getting off Ilala on Lake Malawi as the vessel docks 100 metres away from land.

A businessperson, Ellen Malamula, said it was dangerous to use boats to ferry people to board the ship or vice-versa.

“With the jetty, it will be safe to the ship,” he said.

Besides Ilala, people of Likoma and Chizumulu islands use boats to travel to the mainland.

