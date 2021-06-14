Driver killed, 16 injured in SOSOSO bus Mzuzu accident

June 14, 2021 Judith Moyo -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

One of the buses belonging to SOSOSO Bus Company has on Sunday afternoon been involved in a road accident that claimed the life of the driver and got 16 passengers on board injured.

SOSOSO bus involved in an accident in Mzuzu.

Mzuzu police spokesman, Paul Tembo, said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the accident occurred when the bus tried to avoid a lorry that had lost control of its lane.

The bus then crashed with a tipper between Mzuzu University Hospitality Management Centre and Dunduzu Police Road Block on the M1 Mzuzu-Karonga Road.

“The driver lost control of the bus, and rammed into the tipper,” said Tembo.

The driver was confirmed dead upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital, while the 16 who sustained injuries have also been admitted there. The bus, according to Tembo, had 46 passengers on board.

Dunduzu, just an hour’s drive to Ekwendeni CCAP mission from Mzuzu, is an accident prone spot possibly because of its slopes and bends as well as potholes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
HRDC demands firing of ‘self-serving’ MACRA board

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) board, which has infuriated Malawians for reportedly spending over K40 million for an internal...

Close