Driver killed, 16 injured in SOSOSO bus Mzuzu accident

One of the buses belonging to SOSOSO Bus Company has on Sunday afternoon been involved in a road accident that claimed the life of the driver and got 16 passengers on board injured.

Mzuzu police spokesman, Paul Tembo, said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the accident occurred when the bus tried to avoid a lorry that had lost control of its lane.

The bus then crashed with a tipper between Mzuzu University Hospitality Management Centre and Dunduzu Police Road Block on the M1 Mzuzu-Karonga Road.

“The driver lost control of the bus, and rammed into the tipper,” said Tembo.

The driver was confirmed dead upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital, while the 16 who sustained injuries have also been admitted there. The bus, according to Tembo, had 46 passengers on board.

Dunduzu, just an hour’s drive to Ekwendeni CCAP mission from Mzuzu, is an accident prone spot possibly because of its slopes and bends as well as potholes.

