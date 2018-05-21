Drunk teacher beats up learners, locked up

A primary school teacher at Luweledzi in Mzimba has been locked up for unleashing corporal punishment on learners.

Cosmos Kamanga, deputy head teacher at Lusunthuzi Primary School is said to have been drunk when he caused the mayhem, leaving learners and teachers scampering for their lives.

Vincent Nyoka, an eyewitness said classes were called off early on Friday as both the learners and teachers run away from the school.

He said some learners and teachers sustained injuries and bruises in the fracas.

Godfrey Chawinga, a local primary education advisor confirmed the incident but refused to give details.

He said it was a criminal offence for teachers to use corporal punishment and the authorities would deal with such incidents “harshly” and “accordingly”.

Chawinga said its is unacceptable for educators to use corporal punishment.

Corporal punishment is outlawed in Malawi.

