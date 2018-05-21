K72m misses at Salima District Council

About K72 million of public money has vanished in thin air at Salima District Council, leaving officials scratching their heads.

Charles Mwayembe, the district commissioner has confirmed of the missing money but said the police are yet to effect arrests.

“We are now doing book reconciliations to get to the bottom of the matter,” said Mwayembe.

Council chair Everson Mpayani said the money was for the construction of a health facility at Makanjira as well as drilling boreholes in some areas.

Chief Makanjira said 15 women have so far delivered by road sides on their way to Khombedza Health Centre, a distance of over 20km from Makanjira.

Salima North West MP Jessie Kabwila said she would do all it takes to take to book the thieves.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :