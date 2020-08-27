DStv, GOtv geared to offer World’s best football as countdown to new season begins

The 2020/21 football season starting this September on DStv and GOtv, is set to be a year-round football feast with an unmatched offering of the beautiful game from the best players in the world — all in HD.

In addition to the big three leagues, the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, SuperSport will also be bringing viewers unprecedented coverage which includes the Euro 2020 Championship, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, European qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Nations League.

As the 2019/20 season draws to a close, interest in the upcoming season is ramping up and if the hype of the previous season — with Liverpool’s momentous league title triumph is any indication — the looming season is bound to be captivating.

And with SuperSport’s comprehensive coverage of the most loved football leagues, with hundreds of games from Premier League, La Liga (with exclusive English commentary) and Serie A — on the new dedicated thematic channels — there’s no need to look any further.

The breadth and depth of the coverage, will as usual include build-ups with respected analysts as well as language options for commentary including Pidgin, Swahili and Portuguese — cementing SuperSport as the unrivalled football destination of choice for viewers across Africa.

On the build up to the season, MultiChoice Malawi’s Managing Director, Gus Banda says building on the euphoria of the season that just concluded, SuperSport crew is excited to deliver world-class football to fans as it always always does.

“There’s a lot to look forward to and we are proud to provide a platform for customers to experience the significant moments of the game at high quality.”

Football fans on the continent were given a preview of the ‘new normal’ of live football in the last part of the 2019-20 season as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic that changed the dynamic coverage of the games.

Other changes for the upcoming season include team and leadership adjustments as well as changes to dates from the usual August to September for all three major leagues — September 12 for the Premier League and La Liga and 19th for Serie A. All three leagues are scheduled to wrap up on 23 May, 2021.

New Teams

Promoted teams in the Premier League, West Brom and Fulham have been regular competitors in recent Premier League seasons but the return of Leeds is big news.

The Whites are truly one of the biggest clubs in England and a first showing in the top flight since 2003-04 adds to the excitement and intrigue for 2020-21.

In Italy, Benevento and Crotone secured direct promotion to Serie A with both set to appear in the top flight for just the second time in their histories, while La Liga has Cadiz and Huesca as new members of the elite league, with the former promoted to the top tier for the first time in a decade.

New Managers

The arrival of the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, the man at the helm of Leeds United, adds to the managerial spice in the Premier League with the Argentine revered as the ‘coach’s coach’ by the likes of Pep Guardiola.

His tactical nous will be put to the test by the likes of Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti and others in a stacked line-up of brilliant managers.

Meanwhile, Italy will have the fascinating scenario of rookie manager Andrea Pirlo in charge of Serie A champions Juventus. If the former midfielder is half as good a coach as he was a player, then the Bianconeri will be well on their way to a 10th straight title.

In as far as new managers are concerned for La Liga, it’s all about who will be in charge of Barcelona. Quique Setien’s tenure ended in disgrace with the team’s 8-2 annihilation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, and Ronald Koeman (a Barca club legend) has been confirmed to take over at the Camp Nou.

New players

The transfer market hasn’t really clicked into top gear just yet, but there has already been some major signings completed.

Chelsea have done amazing work by securing the services of Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech and German striker Timo Werner, two signings which could transform them into potential Premier League title contenders.

The biggest signings into La Liga include Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona (as part of a deal which saw Arthur head in the opposite direction to Juventus) and Suso swapping Milan for Sevilla and he’s already impressed for the club in the UEFA Europa League.

Serie A has seen the arrival of two rising African stars — Achraf Hamiki from Real Madrid to Internazionale, and Victor Osimhen from Lille to Napoli.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares