Dwangwa add to Lions woes: Malawi TNM Super League

October 16, 2017 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Red Lions returned from their Central Region Tour over the weekend empty handed after losing both of their league assignments.

Dwangwa United

The Lions lost 1-0 to Mafco FC on Saturday courtesy of a Hassan ‘Anganga’ Chapola loan strike before being stunned 2-0 by high flying
Dwangwa United thanks to goals from Jack Chiona in the third minute and Victor Harawa in the 56th minute.

The misery weekend has left the Zomba based soldiers tumbling on position 13 of the 16 member log table.

After their Sunday loss, Assistant Coach for Red Lions Prichard Mwansa accepted the defeat.

“We have lost and I don’t have much to say. Hard luck to us and quiet a very bad experience to us. I can’t comment further” said Mwansa in a telephone interview.

Red Lions are in danger of sliping into the relegation zone since they are stuck on position 13 which is just above the relegation zone.

They have 20 points from 21 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Dwangwa add to Lions woes: Malawi TNM Super League"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

Mupatseni team Nyalugwe iyi, period

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes 55 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

More From Nyasatimes