Dwangwa add to Lions woes: Malawi TNM Super League

Red Lions returned from their Central Region Tour over the weekend empty handed after losing both of their league assignments.

The Lions lost 1-0 to Mafco FC on Saturday courtesy of a Hassan ‘Anganga’ Chapola loan strike before being stunned 2-0 by high flying

Dwangwa United thanks to goals from Jack Chiona in the third minute and Victor Harawa in the 56th minute.

The misery weekend has left the Zomba based soldiers tumbling on position 13 of the 16 member log table.

After their Sunday loss, Assistant Coach for Red Lions Prichard Mwansa accepted the defeat.

“We have lost and I don’t have much to say. Hard luck to us and quiet a very bad experience to us. I can’t comment further” said Mwansa in a telephone interview.

Red Lions are in danger of sliping into the relegation zone since they are stuck on position 13 which is just above the relegation zone.

They have 20 points from 21 games.

