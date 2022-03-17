Dyson Mthawanji finally releases Tiye music video 

Music lovers in Malawi and abroad can sample a new video track, Tiye, in which journalist-cum-musician has released. Mthawanji features Sangie in the track.

The music video, which people have been waiting with bated breath for over two months, was premiered on Zodiak Television last Friday.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Mthawanji, who is also a renowned writer, said he is happy too following the release of the video.

“The Tiye music video is here now. I am smiling too. I thank my music fans for their patience. Many people have been asking me if this video will really come out. Today, I am happy that people have this video and are enjoying it. The feedback is very good,” said Mthawanji.

The music video was produced by Blantyre based Redink company, which is run by Ronald Zeleza aka Ron CZ while the audio was produced by Sispence of Matrix Records at Chirimba in Blantyre.

Mthawanji said he failed to release both the audio and video at once because he was so hungry to release his debut song.

“This is my first song to produce in my life. It was even my first time to enter a music studio. So, when it was recorded, I wanted to release it together with the video. However, I was so hungry to drop the song so that people could taste my debut song,” he said.

He added that he is a very happy person, looking at the feedback from people.

“Many people are calling and sending me messages saying the song is so good. I feel humbled. This gives me more energy to work hard on my next project, which I will finish soon”.

Mthawanji said people are also asking him whether he has abandoned writing books, following his seemingly wholehearted interest in the too involving music industry.

But he assured his fans that he cannot abandon writing because, according to him, music and writing are one.

Mthawanji further said most of his songs will be about love for it is a topic which gets his attention most of the times.

“Even if you ask me to sing about sports or politics, I will still connect that to love. Love is a universal set and all other topical issues are just subsets of this major set,” said Mthawanji, speaking from his base, Malawi’s Capital, Lilongwe.

He refused to reveal the total cost of the video production.

Tiye music video has come at a time when there are also other hot videos currently trending.

Some of the videos are Chikondi by Phyzix, Kudikila by Sam Smack featuring Lucius Banda, Chiwanda by Queen Sheba featuring Wikise, Mawuto by Piksy, and Ndikanapanda by Black Missionaries.

