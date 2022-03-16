Tobacco markets open March 31

Tobacco industry regulators, Tobacco Commission says this year’s tobacco selling season is set to open on 31 March.

The opening of the country’s green gold comes amid concerns of declining leaf production.

Confirming the development, the Tobacco Commission (TC) says that the season will commence with sales at the main Kanengo Auction Floors.

Supply of stock to Kanengo and Limbe markets, according to the TC will start next week on 21 March.

So far, 10 buyers are officially expected to participate in this year’s tobacco market including newcomer Pro-trade.

TC Spokesperson Telephorus Chigwenembe said that while production estimates are yet to be published, a substantial drop is likely due to hostile weather conditions.

