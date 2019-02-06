Dzikambani appointed coach for Karonga United

Karonga United have announced the appointment of Dan Dzikambani as their new head coach .

Dzikambani signed a one year deal with the Super League side ending the wrangle which was there between the executive and Supporters Committee on who should lead the club

Earlier, the club’s executive committee recently named former Mzuni FC coach Alex Ngwira as their new mentor but supporters challenged the decision and opted for Civil Sporting assistant coach Oska Kaunda but they had to make another choice as he is serving the Super League lengthy ban due to misconduct.

Karonga United Charman Alufeyo Chipanga says the executive opted for Dzikambani looking at his vast experience in the coaching.

“We had a very fruitful meeting and later appointed Dan Dzikambani as our new coach for this season.

“You know Dan is a good coach and coached big teams like MDC United, Escom United and Silver Strikers,we have netted him because of his bad experience

“We haven’t given him any target but our main aim is that we should not be relegated in the 2019 TNM Super League,” said Chipanga.

