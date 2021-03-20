Dzuka Malawi: Chakwera, Cabinet reshuffle, SPC and declining popularity

When President Bingu wa Mutharika spoke in May 2004. the nation shook. He had gotten only 34% of the popular vote, but his speech resonated well with at least 90% of the voters, excluding the Bakili Muluzi fanatics.

By the time Bingu left the UDF in February 2005. People were comparing him with Kamuzu Banda. Until today, Bingu first term, voters wish had come after Kamuzu. President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera just started 9th month in office. He should be worried what people are still comparing him with- Peter Mutharika.

Peter Mutharika could not solve Teachers, University, or any other strike in time. It dragged on, he used to dodge the matters and beat his chest over small achievements. Chakwera seems like almost doing the same. He spoke to teachers and shifted the matter to a lowly non legal entity- Task Force on Covid to decide. He is a leader who can’t decide.

Bingu by the end of his second year, people equated him to Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda. We christened him Ngwazi. He proved he deserved the mantle. He changed the face of City Centre, opened up Ntchisi and managed politically to change people who supported Muluzi.

Chakwera is busy firing people. Replacing them with retirees – moving from Lhomwelisation to Chewalisation. His Cabinet is uninspiring. Stories of new rich mans toys Mercedes Benz S Class, E class and G Class and Range Rover bought in the same 9 months. The President is not alarmed. Like Peter, he calls anyone who questions him “naysayers.”

The President of Botswana was in Malawi. With him he brought his Secretary to the President and Cabinet Elias Magosi was with him. That is the equivalent of Zangazanga Chikhosi in Malawi. The President of Botswana standing next to President Chakwera, introduced the credentials of his SPC, an impressive list of an economist, private sector and public service.

Botswana is campaigning for the post of Chief Executive Officer of regional Southern African Development Community (SADC). The Government thinks Botswana need to run affairs of SADC. President Chakwera agreed, publicly.

Contrast with our Zangazanga. Just like his predecessors Lloyd Muhara or George Mkondiwa, dark stories of nepotism, ESCOM/EGENCO deals including the gensets and now even National Oil Company (NOCMA) travelling theatre all evolves around this office.

The last dignified SPC was Justin Malewezi and more recently the Deputy Chief Secretary Late William Samute. Most of them are comedians. Most of them are corrupt.

I am not sure what was going in Chakweras head when he heard the CV of Magosi. Chakwera had to drag a retired old man who brought along his fellow retiree to feast again on public money. Half of Zangazanga’s recalled retirees have already been interdicted for failing to keep procedures.

We have been purging experienced young men and women, simply because they were appointed by the previous regime. Make no mistake, clear the rubble yes, but partisan purge is destructive. Loss of institutional memory, experience and expertise in public service is overwhelming. The insult is when you replace energetic young men with retirees- SPC, PSs, Reserve Bank, Directors, you wonder why the President is focused on denying young people a chance to improve the country.

The same with Cabinet, Look at Kasungu, young MPs like Simplex Chithyola and Mike Bango cant find space but retirees with hefty pensions like Felix Mlusu. You mean Sosten Gwengwe, Nancy Tembo or even Kasamba Dzonzi cant make good Finance Minister?

Foreign Affairs Minister Elsenhower Mduwa Mkaka who is becoming a liability and mockery to the President anti-corruption drive can better be Minister in the OPC to run the MCP headquarters.

If I was Chakwera, I would use the much-anticipated Cabinet Reshuffle to reset my waning population. The current narrative of this administration is closer to what people thought of Joyce Banda’s regime. Chakwera needs people to start comparing him to Bingu’s first term or outrightly Kamuzu Banda. So far people are still comparing him with Peter Mutharika, whether good or bad, it means his communication team is failing, the message is not sinking.

He called Peter Mutharika “Prince of Thieves”. International companies want their cash back from failed fuel deal, Zangazanga after advising NOCMA staff to write a letter he betrayed them to CEO, MAREP is money making scheme for his Ministers, Police in Malawi are hunting all Chakweras critics, beating soldiers, musicians and even Prophet Bushiris PRO – Ephraim Nyondo.

Just like arrogant DPP on destructive mode, Chakwera’s administration is now famously reclaiming abuse of Police to go after perceived political enemies, shoot and kill innocent students, break into shops and throw teargas to innocent people. When asked MCP apologists claim they are Cadets. Wait why not arrest the errant Police officers- because they are being sent.

The President can learn from his counterparts. Even Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia, late Magufuli in Tanzania and Munangagwa all work with teams of young, educated people in key Government positions. The world has changed so much. Tech savy, intelligent teams make a difference.

Malawi is far behind because we like recycling old analogue systems. We fire smart people and hire hand clappers. We ignore Saulos Chilima, Moses Kunkuyu, Ackson Kalaile Banda, Joseph Chikwemba, Justin Ndebvuzagolide Chibade, Mayamiko Chibowa and others and chose retirees to run a 21st day administration.

I pray the reshuffle and realignment of Government officials this month end will be Chakwera’s reawakening. He needs to find a narrative. 60% of Malawians gave him the mantle to deliver them from DPP and business as usual. Fire all ministers with corruption allegations the same way you did with K6.2 billion teams. Bring more experienced young people. Start delivering beyond fertiliser. Listen.

Dzukani a president, being compared with APM is not a good sign, come on you called him Prince of Thieves, do you want to be called “King” with so many corruption allegations dodging your cabinet and aides? being christened like JB is sure way of noting things are not going as expected. You need to be compared with Bingu first term or the original Ngwazi. Your communications team, should find a Chakwera slogan, we don’t have it yet. SKC invented “Osaopa”.

