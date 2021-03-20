Powertex Limited adopts EasyBooks accounting software: Challenges institutions to go digital

Powertex Limited, a whollly Malawian-owned leading business brand, has integrated the use of technology in its business by rolling out EasyBooks Accounting Software.

EasyBooks Accounting Software is a locally developed multi-award-winning web-based accounting package that can be used both online and offline and is designed to manage financial data for any small and medium institution both for profit and non-profit making.

Speaking on the sidelines of a system training in Lilongwe this week, Powertex Limited chief executive officer (CEO), Itayi Claude Chidzero, told Nyasa Times that the system is going to help them a lot as they have been experiencing a number of challenges with business data management using the manual system.

Chidzero emphasized that EasyBooks Accounting Software will help the company serve its customers better and fully focus on growing their business as it is taking care of our financial record keeping and reporting.

He encouraged small and medium institutions (SMEs) to adopt EasyBooks while they are undergoing training to understand their need and tailor-made software for them in an event that there are some processes they also want to automate.

“As SMEs, we have different needs, which the international accounting packages cannot address,” Itayi joyfully said.

However, Itayi, a trained accountant, complained that majority of Malawian-owned companies face myriad challenges to realize their potential.

He therefore appealed to Malawians to seriously consider supporting local companies, stressing that this is critical in building a sustainable national economic development.

Itayi disclosed that his company has tried other international systems before, but they have proved inefficient and found lacking.

“In addition to being complex, the cost of using these accounting packages is very high to an SME. You cannot ask for customization of these other systems if there is an element which you also want to automate in your enterprise because it is very costly rendering it nearly impossible to do while EasyBooks Accounting, is very flexible as it seeks to address your challenges as a business entity or as institution,” he indicated.

EasyBooks Solutions Founder and Managing Director, Samson Fiado, said that as a startup company, they are excited with the confidence Malawians have given them by buying their products and services.

Fiado disclosed that proper business finance record keeping and reporting, including automation in general, remains a major challenge and a distress to SMEs not only in Malawi, but even the Sub–Saharan African region.

He challenged that EasyBooks has come to address this problem for good.

Fidao further called pon institutions that focus on micro and small and medium enterprises development partner with them in order for the SMEs to have knowledge and a tool to keep their financial records smart and clean.

“I also wish to call upon local NGOs, religious institutions, academic and government institutions, among others, to seriously consider going digital, financial accounting being one of the elements and surely EasyBooks is the best company to engage,” he said.

EasyBooks Accounting Software system has won numerous awards and recognitions both in and outside Malawi.

Some of the awards are Spirit of Tech Award by United States Department of State and American Association for the Advancement of Science at Global Entrepreneurship Summit graced by the formal president of US, Barack Obama, it also represented Malawi in Budapest, Hungary and in December 2020 it won the best Financial Technology Innovation Award by Nation Bank of Malawi and ICT Association of Malawi, among others.

