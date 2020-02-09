Dzuka Malawi: Chakwera, the Godfather of Nsundwe …let DPP appeal and lose

In politics, optics and perceptions are very important. I said it last week, after the Constitutional Court ruling, the Malawi Congress Party will disintegrate and Saulosi Chilima’s UTM could be facing extinct. Insults from apologetic followers reigned. Five days later, here is reality.

Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has made a cardinal mistake. His first rally after the ruling, the victory ruling was at Nsundwe. Yes, sane people would shake their heads. The same Nsundwe with notorious thugs and uncontrollable youth.

As Malawi burned, as Malawians feared for their lives and as motorists, innocent motorists, vendors and shop owners and residents of Area 18 were being molested by Nsundwe thugs, Dr. Chakwera and the HDRC looked the other side.

On Saturday, 08 February 2020. Dr Chakwera owned his “boys” and openly said he was proud of them. He was proud they smashed Counsel Khumbo Sokos vehicle despite his contribution to the success of the case. Dr. Chakwera was proud of Nsundwe thugs that killed a Police officer on duty, he never condemned that even on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Reverend Chakwera is not alone as sponsors of these murderous thieving lots whom the MCP sees as heros of revolution. Is it wrong to say the MCP loves and still is a party of “death and darkness” as Chakufwa Chihana once branded it. MCP has a bad history of atrocities, Reverend Chakwera has owned them all, he has openly gone against sane Malawians and said Nsundwe to him is a god-given sacred place.

Sheikh Alhaji Sidiki Mia promised a “special reward” for Nsundwe thuggery. I was shocked beyond measure. For what? For causing mayhem, for killing a Police officer? Or for Stealing and smashing innocent Malawians properties? I hope the two MCP leaders are proud of Nsundwe that they can defend it throughout the second campaign.

Badada Khumbo Kachali also joined in the chorus for Nsundwe, saying it has a special place. No Khumbo, the name Nsundwe instils fear even in innocent voters. Nobody sane will go an invest at Nsundwe.

God has mysterious ways of revealing agents of evil. MCP label as party of “death and darkness” surely is not far from over, otherwise someone sober should have advised the party gurus, Nsundwe is a very bad political apple to be associated with. Such gives a chance to MCP opponents to hit the party and associate it with violence that happened during demonstrations.

I wont even comment on the irresponsible and contempt of court remarks by SG Mkaka. MCP can never be agents of peace, if in their eyes, after we all were harassed and terrorised by thugs from Nsundwe are perceived as their heros. The MCP end started that Saturday, unfortunately the glorification of thugs breeds anarchy. The good this is MCP will have tough time to convince voters affected by Nsundwe violence to vote for it.

I see very few votes in the South, East and Northern region. The careless rally at a violent venue, means Reverend Chakwera is the godfather of Nsundwe thugs. He is proud of them, he owns them, he sent them, he sponsored them and in victory they celebrated together. Voters are not stupid.

Contrast Chakweras overzealous Nsundwe PR blunder to Chilima. After the ruling, he sounds like a statesman and a leader. He looks mature and toned down. SKC could lead any party to victory. I am not just sure he will be given the platform.

The UTM faces the challenge of perception again. Every sponsor now knows it does not have the political muscle it proclaimed before May 21. After being tested at the ballot, UTM is the weakest link. And even sponsors now know a Vice Presidency in Malawi is a ceremonial role with no real power or influence.

UTM was a good brand, political reality is that it can only be a king maker not the king. Chilima his post ruling conduct makes him elevated in the eyes of many. He might wish to negotiate to join a party and run either as a candidate or five year vice president and take over afterwards. These are realistic options.

I don’t see anyone giving finances to MCP which is likely to lose in the South and some North for its position of embracing Nsundwe thugs. Nsundwe is a curse no sane politician should own or associate but condemn. For Saulosi, he can play kingmaker by negotiating an alliance quickly that gives him a seat and visibility, financially our mainly Indian sponsors don’t spend money on likely losers.

I will write on the DPP more later. Today it is good that they appealed. They will lose again at Supreme Court. This will damage perceptions of other in other regions. But it will bring the case to its finality.

Dzukani a Malawi, we are at a place where denial of facts don’t help ourselves. MCP sponsored Nsundwe violence. Chilima is now a mature statesman we can trust. DPP will loose the appeal. These are facts we can keep!

