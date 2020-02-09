SDA Church leader tells Malawi ‘not let devil take your eyes off Jesus’

In a country seeking to overcome persistent poverty abysmally low levels of education at all levels, and extensive unemployment and underemployment, Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Global President, Ted Wilson, on Saturday told some 40,000 people to be humble like Jesus who came onto the earth not to seek earthly glory but to establish the heavenly kingdom.

Wilson also noted that Malawi is a land of abundant natural and cultural riches, yet great numbers of its people live below the poverty line.

He gave his sermon on Saturday when thousands braved rains braved to attend a Big Sabbath at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

In his sermon held under the theme ‘Total Member Involvement’, Wilson urged Malawians to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Speaking to the country’s Adventists, Wilson said that they’re called to follow Jesus being prayerful, saying prayer is the answer to the challenges they are facing.

“When you take your eyes off Jesus, something terrible will happen to you,” he said, citing an account in the bible of what happened to Peter on the sea.

“Keep your eyes on Jesus. Keep your eyes on God’s word. Do not let the devil to take your eyes off Jesus,” Wilson said.

This was the Wilson first and only service in this nation of 18 million people, a majority of whom are Christians.

Wilson arrived in the country on Friday through Kamuzu International Airport and is on Sunday expected to visit Malamulo Campus in Thyolo and the Blantyre Adventist Hospital, before leaving the country on Monday for Angola.

