Dzuka Malawi: Chilima came, conquered and now, search me!

The death of Ayilesi Tambala and her 11-year old son Shrinuran is sad. Very sad that one would be angry to point at the DPP, castigate and wish coroa virus hit them hard if they had anything to do with the deaths. The Police need to rise to occasion and bring the culprits to book, the same speed they applied when one of their own Imedi was brutally murdered with stones at Nsundwe.

Violence begets violence, it should stop. It has not to have a place. Nobody should instigate, plan and shore up violence. That’s language of losers.

As I sat at the funeral, I looked at the people at the tent, yes the VIP tent where Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, a man who could become a President on July 2 and the current Vice President Saulosi Chilima who could continue his role, sat.

Chakwera spoke like a mature politician, angry with what had happened. Angry at the senseless loss of life. Chilima, who from the previous day looked unsettled, was the opposite, he sounded like Charles Kamphulusa or Kamlepo Kalua of yester years. He sounded bitter, defeated and like a man loosing it.

It was bad idea to broadcast the whole service again on Zodiak. I looked at SKC, a man who just last year could have become leader of Malawi. He sat agitated, touching his thigh, face and looking extremely uncomfortable. That was the same posture and body language he displayed at the nominations in Blantyre.

SKC knows he fought a battle and missed the ultimate prize of being tenant at Plot Number 1. He wanted to get to the top, he still remains where he was. The worst part he never told his UTM family the truth as to when he accepted to be a runningmate to Dr Chakwera. Wait for the Tsunami. Very few UTM officials would vigorously campaign for MCP.

Jessie Kabwila and all those that left Malawi Congress Party should feel like they have been thrown under the bus again. Then there are those that came from DPP who are anti-MCP. Then there are those like Norman Nyirenda who hate MCP with a passion. SKC should have managed the transition than playing hide and seek until Monday before nominations promising NEC “anything can happen.”

Failure by UTM leader to engage his own team, will cost UTM the machinery it used to hit one million. Chilima needs to deliver all the votes to Chakwera to make his claim., Unfortunately, most people that voted Chilima are not comfortable to vote for MCP.

Apart from Gwanda Chakuambas MCP in 1999 in alliance with Aford, the northern base UTM got more votes has never voted MCP. IN 2004 they followed Chakuamba to Mgwirizano, in 2009 Bingu and his DPP, in 2014 Joyce Banda of Peoples Party and in 2019 SKC and his UTM. This is a base you don’t take for granted. This is a base that saw a fair share of MCP brutality. There are villages where MCP is no gone areas where the Chisizas, Mkwapatira Mhangos and many more come from.

SKC left DPP to become a President. Today he runs again as a Vice President. He has lost his battle.

Should Chakwera win the presidency under MCP banner, he knows he has to unify Malawians, work for Malawians and deliver for Malawians. He would perfom greatly that everyone will vote for him, like Bingu in 2009. That will be 10 years of Chakwera reign.

In 10 years, SKC would have been at a political scene for 15 years. New stars will emerge, age would catch up with him. His relevance to politics fade, like Gwanda of 1999, Brown Mpinganjira in 2004 and Atupele in 2014, his firebrand would have waned.

He wont have the privilege of staying as Chakweras veep and attack the same government again, that can worked with DPP. It cant be replayed.

History is replete with people who almost became an elected President. Chakufwa Chihana, Gwanda Chakuamba, John Tembo and Joyce Banda. Saulosi Chilima, unless he dissolves his UTM and join MCP and wrestle leadership from Chakwera, unless Chakwera loses on July 2, will become the biggest loser, as I said after the ConCourt ruling.

Politically, SKC came, conquered and lost. Nobody would want to kill a loser. Claims akufuna kundipha were made by JB, Kamlepo and Kamphulusa, they should never came from a brand like SKC, they reveal how he feels, lost.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!