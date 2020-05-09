Tonse Alliance youth commit to peaceful campaign

Youth wing of the Tonse Alliance has expressed commitment to advancing a peaceful and issue-based campaign ahead of the fresh presidential election scheduled to take place on July 2 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the victory parade in Lilongwe on Saturday, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth, Richard Chimwendo-Banda, said they are geared to depart from the institutionalized politics of other parties, which are using young people to perpetrate violence against their opponents.

“The message we have for our youth, as we celebrate the victory from the Supreme Court of Appeal, is that we should desist from perpetrating violence as our contenders have been doing. Let us mount a clean and issue-basee campaign,” said Chimwendo-Banda.

However, the MCP director of youth warned that their wing will not hesitate to take appropriate measures in defending themselves from their rivals’ aggression and provocation.

“We will retaliate if we are provokes. But that’s not our intention as our intention is to have a peaceful campaign till we vote on July 2,” he said.

Youth Associates chairperson in the UTM, Henry Uteka, said they organized the parade to create a platform where young people from the alliance partners could interact and share ideas on how to reach out to prospective voters.

Uteka added that the parade enabled the alliance partners to prepare the youth to assume a bigger role during the electoral campaign.

“We want the youth to go everywhere across the country to woo and garner votes for the Tonse Alliance presidency,” he said.

