Chitipa establishes lead farmer networks committee

Chitipa District Agriculture Development Office says it banks its hopes in the newly introduced District Lead Farmer Networks Committee in the wake of inadequate agriculture extension development coordinators.

Farm Mechanization Officer for Chitipa, Cosmas Chikapa said the committee was established to enable lead farmers teach fellow farmers in remote areas new farming methods.

“As of now, there are few officers as compared to the number of farmers in the district, which becomes difficult for the officers to reach each and every farmer.

“I am urging farmers in all parts of the district to learn from the Lead Farmer Networks and respect the information provided as they do with instructions from agricultural officers,” Chikapa said.

He further encouraged famers to receive and adhere to information on new farming interventions from non-governmental organisations working in their areas.

Evangelical Lutheran Development Services (ELDS) Assistant Development Program Officer, Mascot Maseko said his NGO was ready to work with the Lead Farmer Networks to promote their skills in conservation agriculture and other areas.

Chitipa Lead Farmer Networks Chairperson, Abraham Kayange from Lufita Extension Planning Area (EPA) said he believed the committee of Lead Farmer Networks would improve the economic aspect of farmers in the district.

“Farmers face problems like the absence of market where to sell their crops and low prices for selling their crops.

“This demotivates them, however I believe the new Lead Farmer Networks Committee will rectify these challenges,” said Kayange.

