Atupele storms Ndirande ‘to win over friends in the hood’ for DPP-UDF alliance

The 41-year-old Atupele Muluzi, the running mate to President Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch-bearer in the fresh presidential election set for July 2, stormed Ndirande squatter township in Blantyre on Friday to reassure “friends in the hood” to support the DPP-UDF alliance.

He energised the youth with his upfront talk, saying “we need to develop the youth and enhance their potential.”

Atupele continued: “Be assured, you have your fellow youngsters at the top level of government to push the youth agenda.”

He said: “DPP-UDF alliance government will promote youth and women businesses that will employ young people and women, we need young entrepreneurs.”

Atupele said his pairing with President Mutharika show it is a leadership that will develop the country.

He echoed what President Mutharika said at presentation of nomination papers that “it is a choice between light and darkness.”

On his choice of United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi as his running mate, Mutharika said he settled for Atupele because “he is a person I can work with to unite and develop this country. He understands that leadership comes with responsibility”.

Malawi will go to polls on July 2 after the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court in Lilongwe annulled the May 2019 presidential election on February 3.

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal (MSCA) unanimously upheld the lower court’s ruling on Friday, declaring that Mutharika, was indeed not duly elected.

