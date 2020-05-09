Atupele storms Ndirande ‘to win over friends in the hood’ for DPP-UDF alliance

May 9, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 17 Comments

The 41-year-old  Atupele  Muluzi, the running mate to President Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch-bearer in the fresh presidential election set for July 2, stormed Ndirande squatter township in Blantyre on Friday to reassure “friends in the hood” to support the DPP-UDF alliance.

Atupele in the hood: Walk about in Ndirande
Time to roll sleeves: Atupele campaiging in Ndirande
In the Ndirande Market: Atupele
Ndirande listens to Atupele

He energised the youth with his upfront talk, saying “we need to develop the youth and enhance their potential.”

Atupele continued: “Be assured, you have your fellow youngsters at the top level of government to push the youth agenda.”

He said: “DPP-UDF alliance government will promote youth and women businesses that will employ young people and women, we need young entrepreneurs.”

Atupele said his pairing with President Mutharika show it is a leadership that will develop the country.

He echoed what President Mutharika said at presentation of nomination papers that “it is a choice between light and darkness.”

On his choice of United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi as his running mate, Mutharika said he settled for Atupele because “he is a person I can work with to unite and develop this country. He understands that leadership comes with responsibility”.

Malawi will go to polls on July 2 after the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court in Lilongwe annulled the May 2019 presidential election on February 3.

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal (MSCA) unanimously upheld the lower court’s ruling on Friday, declaring that Mutharika, was indeed not duly elected.

Chonzi Norman Gondwe
Guest
Chonzi Norman Gondwe

Only idiots can vote for DPP/UDF Allinace. Remember how Tcheya destroyed this country. The moral decadence being experienced in the country is a result of 10 years of Tcheya’s evil.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Kkkkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Don Dada
Guest
Don Dada

The light and darkness line was stolen from Chakwera. He said it first during the nomination presentation…. But then again, we all know beyond reasonable doubt that the real darkness is DPP-UDF

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

All of a sudden Atupele is a Wonder Kid? Then Ndirande must be full of Soothsayers and Idiots. Isn’t this the same silly young man who miserably failed to win his own Constituency, the stupid young man who sold the so-called Eastern Region to DPP.?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Manes Mandebvu
Guest
Manes Mandebvu

Dpp+udf woyeeeeeeeee

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Manes Mandebvu
Guest
Manes Mandebvu

Dpp+udf woyeeeeeeeeeee

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Phiri
Guest
Phiri

Better and younger than Chilima.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Fita
Guest
Fita

Pumbwa Chilima ntchito ndi kuzikuza.

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Uyu ndiye munthu osati the snake of a VP which is Chilima.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Kodi malawi muno just 2 families mulibe anthu ena? Cheap politics.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
