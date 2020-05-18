Dzuka Malawi: Someone tell SKC, Bakili Muluzi wont be on ballot

Saulos Klaus Chilima popularly called SKC sounds like a bitter man. He talks of issue-based campaign, then goes wild about Bakili Muluzi, the second republican president. He talks of mature politics, then he goes “ndine wamakanitu ndimatchula mayina.” He gets his response- Charles Mchacha says he welcomes hate speech challenge.

Gotcha! That’s what SKC is becoming this campaign, a Charles Mchacha of the Tonse Alliance. Listening to MCP’s Richard Chimwendo Banda, Ken Kandodo and others in Kasungu, they sounded more mature than the Vice President. They sounded confident leaders ready to govern.

On the contrary, Chilima sounded bitter, frustrated and at times an empty Mchacha making threat after threat. Even his best admirers on social media, now cherry pick his speechs, no longer quoted in full.

Move to Likuni, this is a peri-urban mix of people mainly workers in town living in some of the worst conditions. SKC decided Muluzi was a bigger topic than the conditions of people in Likuni.

The breakdown in his speeches over the weekend are: Bakili Muluzi 32%, self praise : 23%, Corruption 19%, Jobs: 7,%, Agriculture 2%, Chakwera 1%, Tonse Alliance 0.5%. That’s how he has spent time since Nsipe where he knows people booed him.

SKC is in bed with Malawi Congress Party (MCP). His and Dr. Lazarus Chakweras endorsement of anti-Ansah demonstrations and association with Timothy Mtambo has weaponised the DPP-UDF alliance to claim they are parties of violence.

UTM is dead. It will never rule Malawi. Chilima knows it and his dream as a President is over unless Reverend Chakwera (God forbid) dies in office. Only a fool would believe Chakwera will leave presidency if he wins after five years. Yes only a fool will do that.

Look at SKC, in trying hard to please his new political sanctuary, he is making cardinal blunders, calling Kamuzu Banda, the man who killed thousands of Malawians, subjected 80% of the population to poverty asking them to be contented with food, decent clothes and houses that do not leak whilst building Chayamba an empire from barefoot Malawians. He chased, jailed and killed Jehovas Witness.

Kamuzu Banda and his cronies killed Dunduzu Chisiza, Orton Chirwa, Attati Mpakati, Albert Muwalo, Kuntumanji, Yatuta Chisiza, Mkwapatira Mhango, Aaron Gadama of Kasungu, Twaibu Sangala of Dedza, Dick Matenje of Ntcheu, Augastine Chiwanga of Chikwawa and many others. They torched Moto Village in Mangochi and Kanyamas village in Rumphi.

It is sad SKC in his transformative mind calls this man “champion of democracy.” SKC denial of Kamuzu brutality is not only astounding, but his own nail on political coffin.

If Kamuzu, the man who absolutely refused multiparty politics for 31 years can be branded as champion of democracy by Saulosi Chilima, then Bakili Muluzi should be the saint of democracy. But the frustration killing Chilima sees things differently.

Unfortunately, the more he praises MCP, the more he cant get a vote in many areas people remember MCP as a brutal party. Human rights group CHRR wants Chakwera and Chilima to state what will they do to MCP victims of brutality if they win. This is a topic Chilima wont discuss.

So here is how to look at Chilima’s views,

Kamuzu is a champion of democracy he never stole from Malawians, built Chayamba, Times Group, Farms etc from his salary. Bakili Muluzi is a thief and mafia. Bingu keep silent he never existed. Joyce Banda, its just a myth she presided over cashgate, keep quiet.

4, APM President Peter Mutharika (the man who appointed him running mate and served four years praising)- families empire.

Something is wrong with our beloved Vice President. He is losing it. Someone tell him Bakili Muluzi is not running in 2020. He retired in 2004, some 16 years ago. This selective amnesia makes him look like Mchacha or Kachimbwinda of yesteryears, than a leader we believed in 2019. He won’t bring a single vote if he takes same message in the South and East.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!