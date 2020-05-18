Dzuka Malawi: Someone tell SKC, Bakili Muluzi wont be on ballot
Saulos Klaus Chilima popularly called SKC sounds like a bitter man. He talks of issue-based campaign, then goes wild about Bakili Muluzi, the second republican president. He talks of mature politics, then he goes “ndine wamakanitu ndimatchula mayina.” He gets his response- Charles Mchacha says he welcomes hate speech challenge.
Gotcha! That’s what SKC is becoming this campaign, a Charles Mchacha of the Tonse Alliance. Listening to MCP’s Richard Chimwendo Banda, Ken Kandodo and others in Kasungu, they sounded more mature than the Vice President. They sounded confident leaders ready to govern.
On the contrary, Chilima sounded bitter, frustrated and at times an empty Mchacha making threat after threat. Even his best admirers on social media, now cherry pick his speechs, no longer quoted in full.
Move to Likuni, this is a peri-urban mix of people mainly workers in town living in some of the worst conditions. SKC decided Muluzi was a bigger topic than the conditions of people in Likuni.
The breakdown in his speeches over the weekend are: Bakili Muluzi 32%, self praise : 23%, Corruption 19%, Jobs: 7,%, Agriculture 2%, Chakwera 1%, Tonse Alliance 0.5%. That’s how he has spent time since Nsipe where he knows people booed him.
SKC is in bed with Malawi Congress Party (MCP). His and Dr. Lazarus Chakweras endorsement of anti-Ansah demonstrations and association with Timothy Mtambo has weaponised the DPP-UDF alliance to claim they are parties of violence.
UTM is dead. It will never rule Malawi. Chilima knows it and his dream as a President is over unless Reverend Chakwera (God forbid) dies in office. Only a fool would believe Chakwera will leave presidency if he wins after five years. Yes only a fool will do that.
Look at SKC, in trying hard to please his new political sanctuary, he is making cardinal blunders, calling Kamuzu Banda, the man who killed thousands of Malawians, subjected 80% of the population to poverty asking them to be contented with food, decent clothes and houses that do not leak whilst building Chayamba an empire from barefoot Malawians. He chased, jailed and killed Jehovas Witness.
Kamuzu Banda and his cronies killed Dunduzu Chisiza, Orton Chirwa, Attati Mpakati, Albert Muwalo, Kuntumanji, Yatuta Chisiza, Mkwapatira Mhango, Aaron Gadama of Kasungu, Twaibu Sangala of Dedza, Dick Matenje of Ntcheu, Augastine Chiwanga of Chikwawa and many others. They torched Moto Village in Mangochi and Kanyamas village in Rumphi.
It is sad SKC in his transformative mind calls this man “champion of democracy.” SKC denial of Kamuzu brutality is not only astounding, but his own nail on political coffin.
If Kamuzu, the man who absolutely refused multiparty politics for 31 years can be branded as champion of democracy by Saulosi Chilima, then Bakili Muluzi should be the saint of democracy. But the frustration killing Chilima sees things differently.
Unfortunately, the more he praises MCP, the more he cant get a vote in many areas people remember MCP as a brutal party. Human rights group CHRR wants Chakwera and Chilima to state what will they do to MCP victims of brutality if they win. This is a topic Chilima wont discuss.
So here is how to look at Chilima’s views,
- Kamuzu is a champion of democracy he never stole from Malawians, built Chayamba, Times Group, Farms etc from his salary.
- Bakili Muluzi is a thief and mafia.
- Bingu keep silent he never existed.
- Joyce Banda, its just a myth she presided over cashgate, keep quiet.
4, APM President Peter Mutharika (the man who appointed him running mate and served four years praising)- families empire.
Something is wrong with our beloved Vice President. He is losing it. Someone tell him Bakili Muluzi is not running in 2020. He retired in 2004, some 16 years ago. This selective amnesia makes him look like Mchacha or Kachimbwinda of yesteryears, than a leader we believed in 2019. He won't bring a single vote if he takes same message in the South and East.
Why don’t you just join politics..bloody AGENT
Chilima too is not on the ballot paper. When your head is full of chicken drops you seat down to write a silly article about one of the successful Son of the soil. Did kamuzu kill njaunju or buleya or masambuka or chasowa or the guard and children at UTM office in lilongwe? Did kamuzu steal 6 pounds? Who threatened Chilima that he is a dangerous person? Think and see what is behind the family alliance. Who is the loser and who is the winner. Fortunately who to vote is in the heart.
Chilima must know, Tonse Alliance is just dzina lodyela ma vote but soon after it will be Chakwera government or MCP administration not Tonse boma. Forget UTM. Its MCP government to be formed. People will vote for Chakwera with MCP symbol his face so get over it . This is real
Listening to SKC speeches now, I really feel that he needs mental help as soon as possible.
Imagine that, a fully grown an supposedly mature journalist writing a story in defense of Bakili Muluzi?? Muluzi is clearly on the ballot, so is his MK1.7 billion case for theft.
Rudo (the writer) whatever your name is, Writing to demonize SCK will not work this time around. CHANGE IS COMING. I understand that in the thick of things, leaders may talk bad things. However, your analysis is not correct. Time allocated to the highlighted issues, is not correct at all.
Big NYEKHWE come July the 2nd. Agogo and son of a thief are packing.
Nothing is brilliant here just to show that you don’t know the politics if you don’t the politics then leave it to the politicians and Chilima shows that he went to school and he knows how to solve the problem that’s why he is dealing with a problem and the problem here is Bakili Muluzi
You don’t get him that’s why you said in that way Muluzi is a root of the DPP/UDF Alliance so if you want to solve the problems you must find the roots of the problem and for this matter Bakili is a root of the problem that’s why he is digging and dealing with the roots then will be no tree.
First, Bakili akuyambitsa yekha ndewu. Second, Atupele is Bakili’s surrogate. Defeating Bakili in the fight he has started will result in defeating Atupele (therefore reduced votes for MuMu). That’s the simple maths. Osamalemba ngati kuti mukulembera anthu osaganiza and opanda nzeru. Besides, timapercentage tanu tomwe mwalembati, show us the analytics. Chilima amaganiza bho. And no, UTM siyinafe.