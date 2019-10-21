Eagles bag 2 points in Mzuzu as Tigers amass 6 in Karonga

Blue Eagles Football Club from the national Police Headquarters in Lilongwe return to their base with 2 points from 2 games while Mighty Tigers has become the second team this season to collect maximum 6 points at Karonga Stadium after Nyasa Big Bullets.

After a goalless draw against Moyale Barracks on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, the Eagles went on to register another draw against Mzuni FC on Sunday at the same venue; this time a one all draw.

Just 2 minutes into the game, Mzuni goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira’s goal kick was blocked by Maxwell Salambula who sent the ball to Schumaker Kuwali but Kuwali’s shot hit the cross bar before going out for a goal kick.

The Eagles had another chance in the 10th minute when Gilbert Chirwa, alone in the 18 metre box, blasted the ball over the cross bar.

It was in the 42nd minute when a cross from the left found Maxwell Salambula who managed to beat Mzuni goalkeeper with a decent header to put the corps one nil ahead.

Mzuni FC levelled the scores a minute into added time before recess through Taniel Mhango who tapped in a cross from the right.

In the second half, Mzuni was on fire to find a winning goal.

9 minutes into the second half, Steve Madimba’s free kick gave Eagles goalkeeper John Soko problems but he managed to parry it over the cross bar for a corner.

Taniel Mhango had another chance in the 75th minute when he, alone facing the goalkeeper, blasted the ball over the cross the bar. 1-1 it ended and Taniel Mhango for Mzuni was voted man of the match.

Speaking after the match, Technical Director for Blue Eagles, Christopher Sibale, said he was satisfied with the 2 points collected in Mzuzu.

“Teams have come here and gone back without a point. For us two points is okay. Mzuni is a good side. If you look at Lughano Kayira at the back for Mzuni; he was superb. We are satisfied with the 2 points,” said Sibale.

Mzuni FC coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said his charges displayed good football but it was unfortunate to get a point instead of maximum three.

“We need to go back and work hard in training before we meet Silver Strikers in the next game. We performed well today. We wanted three points but football is unpredictable,” added Chirwa.

In Karonga, Mighty Tigers registered a second consecutive win against Savenda Chitipa United after another 1 nil win against Karonga United on Saturday.

Tony Mbulu scored the only goal for the Mighty Tigers.

Tigers coach, Gerald Phiri, said he was happy to collect six points in Karonga.

“We have been struggling away but it feels very good to collect six points here in Karonga. It was a tough game but my boys played according to instructions,” said Phiri.

Savenda Chitipa United coach, Alex Ngwira, said scoring was the major problem for his team in the game against Mighty Tigers.

Blue Eagles are still on position 3 with 41 points from 23 games while Mzuni FC is on position 13 with 21 points from 22 games.

Mighty Tigers have moved to position 9 with 29 points from 23 points while Savenda Chitipa United is on position 11 with 25 points from 23 points.

