Rare netball draw: Vicky Sisters, Poly share points in Rainbow Paints League

Blantyre and Districts Netball League struggling teams Vicky Sisters and Polytechnic shared one point each in their Saturday clash that produced a draw of 39-39 baskets at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The two teams were meeting just few hours after they were also thrashed in their first matches on same the day where they were taught some netball lessons with Tropical Queens and Shizaella Queens respectively.

The Polytechnic students, who are anchoring to the bottom of the Rainbow Paints log table, were facing third placed side Tropical Queens in a match which they lost 73-13 baskets while their counterpart, Vicky Sisters suffered a defeat in the hands of Shizaella Queens with 58-27 baskets.

Later in the afternoon the two losing teams lined up for the final battle of day which was considered as the battle for bottom teams but after playing the four quarters the two sides collected one point each into their bag.

In other games played on Saturday, Chileka Sisters faced another defeat in the hands of Tropical Queens when they lost 82-17 baskets.

Meanwhile, Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL) General Secretary Annie Hanjahanja has described the 2019 season as the best in terms of how their committee is managing the competition starting from the first round.

She said that although the league is yet to be concluded their committee is very excited as it has managed to achieve about 75 percent from they set to be their target.

“The main challenges that we’ve been facing in the previous seasons was issues to do with discipline from the teams, misunderstandings and other matters but all these are now things of the past because our league is now going smoothly and that has helped us as a lot because we are now assured of finishing the league according to our plan,” said Hanjahanja.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :