Malawi Queens beat Zambia, faces crunch ties with Uganda

Malawi Queens on Sunday outclassed neighbours Zambia with a 70-42 win at the Africa Netball Championship at Beellevile Velodrone in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Queens threw off the campaign with a liss to hosts South Africa 56-51 but managed to beat Kenya on Saturday 72-34 before walloping Zambia.

The Malawi Queens have a tough fixture on Monday against defending champions Uganda’s She Cranes. They need to win to keep their chances if finishing among the top two teams and improve their world rankings currently at positin seven.

“We know it will be a tough game but we are all set,” said Malawi Queens coach Peace Chawinga Kalua.

The games can be watched live on Digital Staellite Television’s (Dstv) SuperSport Channel.

