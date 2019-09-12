Eagles beat TN Stars to go fourth in Malawi TNM Super League

Blue Eagles have moved to position four of the 16 member TNM Super League log table after beating TN Stars 1-0 in a mid week fixture played Wednesday at the Nankhaka Stadium.

Foster Bitoni scored the only goal of the match three minutes after recess.

However, the goal ignited some controversy as TN Stars players surrounded and fumed towards the referee, claiming there was supposed to be a free kick against an Eagles player for snatching the ball from their keeper’s hands before putting the ball at the back of the net.

The win has helped the Area 30 cops to climb one place up to fourth position.

They now have 31 points from 17 games dislodging Silver Strikers who have 29 points from 16 games and seats on position five.

TN Stars are stuck on position six with 27 points from 18 games.

Speaking after Wednesdays encounter, Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona admitted TN Stars were a tough nut to crack.

“It wasn’t an easy game, they came hard on us with the background that they already beat us twice in our previous meetings but it is experience that helped us” Msakakuona told reporters.

His opposite number Phillip Nyasulu while conceding the defeat hailed his charges for the gallant fight.

“The boys fought so hard and it is just unfortunate that we have lost the game. As you know we trained only for two days but we will catch up” said Nyasulu.

He however vehemently refused to comment on the performance of the referee of the day Brighton Gwilijo.

“I can’t comment anything on officiation” he said.

Meanwhile, Nyasulu sadi they will go back to the drawing board to rectify few mistakes observed before meeting Masters Security this weekend in another league assignment at home-Kasungu Stadium.

